Three Takeaways from the Canadiens’ 6-3 Loss to the Penguins

After two strong performances, the Montreal Canadiens hit a stumbling block in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. While there were some bright spots, including a continued power-play streak and some spirited play from the younger players, Montreal couldn’t keep pace with Pittsburgh’s offensive depth. Here are three key takeaways from the game.
How did the Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Lane Hutson do in the game?
Takeaway One: Sam Montembeault’s Tough Night in Net
After his solid performances, Sam Montembeault struggled against the Penguins, allowing five goals on 30 shots for a .833 save percentage. It was a tough night for the Canadiens’ netminder, who had been a bright spot for his team early in the season.
Montembeault has shown he can be reliable, but this game reminds fans that consistency is vital. Despite making 26 saves, several of Pittsburgh’s goals came at critical moments. That included Kevin Hayes‘ go-ahead goal in the third period. Montembeault’s challenge will be bouncing back from this game as the Canadiens look for steadier goaltending in their upcoming contests.
Takeaway Two: Canadiens’ Power Play Keeps Rolling
One of Montreal’s positives was its continued success on the power play. Juraj Slafkovsky’s first goal of the season marked the fourth straight game in which the Canadiens scored with the man advantage. This power-play consistency is welcome, as it was a weakness for the team last season.
Slafkovsky’s goal and solid play from young stars like Kaiden Guhle and rookie Lane Hutson show that Montreal’s youth movement is gaining momentum. While Hutson didn’t register a point, his creative play and confidence, particularly a slick move around Sidney Crosby, had the Bell Centre crowd cheering. The Canadiens’ young players are showing signs of growth, even in a loss.
Takeaway Three: Slow Starts Continue to Hurt the Canadiens
Montreal’s slow start to the game was another issue. It took the Canadiens 15:30 to register their first shot on goal, a trend that’s become too familiar early this season. By that point, they were already playing catch-up. While they managed to fight back to tie the game at 3-3, Pittsburgh’s offensive pressure eventually overwhelmed them.
Lars Eller’s two goals, including a crucial second-period tally, and Evgeni Malkin’s multi-point night highlighted Pittsburgh’s ability to capitalize on Montreal’s sluggish start. The Canadiens must find a way to put up more offense earlier in games if they hope to compete with the top teams this season.
What’s Next for the Canadiens?
The Canadiens will look to regroup as they continue their homestand. They will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. The power play remains a positive factor, but Montreal needs stronger starts and consistent goaltending to bounce back from this defeat.
Young players like Slafkovsky and Hutson continue to show promise, but Montreal must tighten up defensively and find a way to start games on the right foot.
