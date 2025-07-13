Snubbed: Bouchard Left Off Voting List After Massive Extension

The Edmonton Oilers made a big decision this offseason by signing Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $10.5 million per season extension, partly to fend off a legitimate offer sheet threat from the Carolina Hurricanes. But less than a month later, the star defenseman was nowhere to be found in The Athletic’s way-too-early Norris Trophy projections for the 2025-26 NHL season.

That’s a concerning omission for a player now among the league’s highest-paid defensemen. He now sits only behind Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, and Rasmus Dahlin.

Despite his breakout season, which included quarterbacking the league’s most lethal power play and posting 67 points in 82 games (another 23 points in 22 playoff games) Bouchard received zero early buzz in the Norris discussion. The voters instead focused on the usual suspects: Cale Makar (43.5%), Quinn Hughes (39.1%), and even surprise picks like Thomas Harley and Zach Werenski (both at 8.7%).

Oilers Evan Bouchard offer sheet

It begs the question: is Bouchard’s elite offensive production not enough to earn him recognition among the league’s top all-around defensemen? Or worse, was Edmonton too aggressive with the contract?

Trophies Are Awarded Based on Regular Season Results

One of the things working against Bouchard is that he’s rarely been as good during the regular season as he is in the playoffs. This is a defenseman who has another gear, and his career has been polarizing in Edmonton for that very reason. He tends to look like he’s coasting or giving only about 70% during the year. But when the playoffs arrive, he’s all-worldly.

That works against him when it comes to individual awards.

The reality is, the Oilers paid him for his playoff production.

His new deal, sweetened by necessity after Carolina’s interest, is high. It’s fair to argue that it is now up to Bouchard to make good on the money he’s being paid and be more consistent throughout the season, finding his second gear far more often. Should he not, this new deal is going to be a PR nightmare for him.

There will be sky-high expectations in a pressure-cooker market, and this is the season that he shows analysts and fans that he should be in the conversation for the Norris.

Bouchard Not the Only One Overlooked

All three contributors to The Athletic’s piece also overlooked Leon Draisaitl in Hart Trophy talk, and the Oilers are being named one of the league’s biggest potential disappointments. Head coach Kris Knoblauch was also not among the 16 coaching names listed as Jack Adams vote getters. That feels like a serious snub given the Oilers’ record with him behind the bench.

Everyone has Edmonton pegged to make the playoffs, but it seems a step backward is being penciled in for this team.

While it’s far too early to panic, this gives some of the Oilers early bulletin board material. Bouchard’s absence from the Norris conversation is top of the list given his new contract. For the Oilers’ investment to pay off, he can’t just be good—he needs to be among the NHL’s best.

Next: Oilers’ Contract Strategy Could Go Further Than Just McDavid Deal