Scribe Breaks Down Oilers’ Bold, “Defining” Move of the Offseason

In his latest piece for The Athletic, scribe Allan Mitchell took a closer look at the Edmonton Oilers’ acquisition of Isaac (Ike) Howard. Describing it as a potentially “defining moment” for the franchise, the Oilers got younger and faster, potentially adding a player who could be a massive part of their future for years to come.

General manager Stan Bowman made calculated, budget-conscious moves by letting aging veterans and more expensive depth options walk. He then traded one of the organization’s better prospects, Sam O’Reilly, to Tampa Bay for Howard, a high-scoring college winger with upside.

Mitchell writes:

“Bowman checked down to acquiring an unproven college winger (Howard) and rolling the dice with youth. Since the club badly needs an infusion in this area (and inexpensive contracts in feature roles), the way forward would have seemed obvious.”

Why Is This Howard Move Potentially So Big for the Oilers?

Mitchell explains that Howard represents several things for the Oilers. First, he’s going to get a shot on McDavid’s wing. Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both regressed offensively in 2024–25, and with both in their 30s, it’s clear Edmonton needs younger, cheaper options. Howard, who tallied 26 goals in the NCAA last season, fits the bill.

He is a first-shot scorer who could potentially slot in on the top line if he transitions well into the NHL. And, if not McDavid, Howard will get a look with Leon Draisaitl. Either way, he’ll have every opportunity to cash in with two of the game’s best players. Mitchell adds, “If he finds some chemistry with Draisaitl, who has mentored several young wingers in his time with the Oilers, Bowman’s newest acquisition could flourish.”

We agree.

Stan Bowman Oilers NHL Trade Talk

What Are the Concerns About Howard?

Mitchell is well aware of the challenges Howard will face. By no means is this a slam-dunk trade.

Howard has never played a professional game, and transitioning from the NCAA to the NHL is not always easy for everyone. Until he plays and gets used to the grind of the NHL schedule, there’s no telling what the Oilers have in this player. Edmonton couldn’t afford to acquire proven scorers; the move signals a necessary shift in strategy: betting on youth over experience.

Howard is not the only young, inexperienced player about to get a look. Matthew Savoie, Noah Philp, and David Tomasek could all see significant ice time this coming season. Howard is the most notable among these young players.

If Howard breaks through and produces, the move prolongs Edmonton’s window to compete for a Stanley Cup. If he finds magic with McDavid or Draisaitl, he gives the captain a reason to see a bright future ahead.

