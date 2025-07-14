Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Make Several Coaching Changes, Hire Former Calgary Coach
The Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes, and have hired a former Calgary coach as one of them.
The Edmonton Oilers will have a new look behind the bench heading into the 2025-26 season. It is expected that head coach Kris Knoblauch will get an extension, but gone are Glen Gulutzan and Paul Coffey. David Pelletier is also leaving, and new assistant coaches have been hired. The Oilers are also replacing their goalie coach, Dustin Schwartz.
📰 NEW COACHES‼️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 14, 2025
The #Oilers have added Paul McFarland (assistant), Peter Aubry (goaltending) & Conor Allen (skills) to their coaching staff.https://t.co/XmAqHluQWD
The Oilers released a statement on Monday morning, providing some background on each of the new coaches.
Paul McFarland, 39, joins as an assistant coach after leading the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen and previously serving as an NHL assistant with the Kraken, Panthers, and Maple Leafs. It is likely he takes over as power-play coach, replacing Gulutzan.
Goaltending coach Michael Aubry, 48, returns to the NHL after roles with Nebraska-Omaha and eight years in the Chicago Blackhawks system.
Skills coach Adam Allen, 35, enters his first NHL season following work with USA Hockey’s U17 team and skill development roles in the USHL.
The Dallas Stars hired Gulutzan to be their new head coach. He’ll leave as one of Knoblauch’s assistants and was largely responsible for running the Oilers’ power play.
Pelletier joins Gulutzan in Dallas. He had been with the Oilers since 2014.
Schwartz was not re-signed as the Oilers are looking for a new voice to guide their goaltending. Much of the inconsistencies in net have been blamed on Schwartz, who has been with the team for years and gone through several goalie combinations in Edmonton.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 reports, “I’m hearing unlikely Coffey returns to bench.” Coffey is an icon in Edmonton, but he had said publicly that he never really wanted to be a coach. He was doing it as a favor to owner Darryl Katz, and because he loved the team so much. The Oilers took a big step under his guidance. He will to his role as advisor to the owner and hockey operations.
The Oilers also extended assistant coach Mark Stuart and video coach Noah Segall. Stuart was and is largely responsible for the team’s penalty kill.
