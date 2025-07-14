‘Pure Nonsense’: Ovechkin Defends Wife Regarding Retirement Rumors

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is pushing back hard on talk that he will retire after next season from the NHL. Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the 39-year-old superstar called the talk of his having confirmed he’s done “pure nonsense” and insisted that no decision has been made about his future.

Ovechkin has one more season remaining on his current deal. Beyond the 2025-26 season, he notes that “anything is possible”.

Alex Ovechkin says he’s not necessarily retiring from the NHL

How Did the Ovechkin Retirement Rumors Start?

The rumors that Ovechkin was about to play his final NHL season began circulating after a team email from the Capitals’ sales department mistakenly stated the 2025-26 campaign would be the fans’ last chance to watch him. It didn’t take long for the Capitals’ PR department to send a correction. On their post, they wrote:

“No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season. An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin’s final year.”

Ovechkin also noted that retirement talk had been blown out of proportion, likely stemming from comments made by his wife, Nastya, who mentioned the family might return to Moscow after his current five-year deal expires next July.

Ovechkin said, “My wife never confirmed anything. She said we might play in Russia — anything is possible. No date was mentioned. This is nonsense.”

Will Ovechkin Re-Sign with the Capitals?

There seems to be a lot of smoke surrounding Ovechkin’s last season. He’s back and training and he might continue his career, but things are lining up that the 2025-26 campaign might be his last. Understandably, he doesn’t want to commit to that.

Despite his age, Ovechkin continues to produce at an elite level. He scored 44 goals last season and broke Wayne Gretzky‘s all-time goal-scoring record. He did that while being sidelined for part of the season with an injured leg.

Capitals president Brian MacLellan acknowledged that the team is keeping its options open. “We’ve learned with him to leave possibilities open all the time,” he said. “He had a fun year. He really enjoyed himself.”

How head coach Spencer Carbery uses Ovechkin this season could be the biggest indicator of the forward’s future.

Next: Why Rasmus Andersson’s Trade List Could Derail Flames’ Plans

