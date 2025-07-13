New Jersey Devils
Could Hughes-for-Hamilton Be Centerpiece of Blockbuster Canucks-Devils Deal?
Could a blockbuster deal centered around Quinn Hughes and Dougie Hamilton bring the Hughes brothers together in New Jersey?
Even though it’s too early to know if the Vancouver Canucks are at risk of losing Quinn Hughes in free agency, speculation surrounding a potential reunion of the Hughes brothers in New Jersey continues to swirl. With that in mind, an interesting trade scenario was presented this week that has some potential implications.
According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, a trade involving Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton could be linked. Taking it one step further, these two defensemen could become the foundation of a blockbuster deal.
Why are Hughes and Hamilton Linked?
Wyshynski said that he always figured that when the Devils “cut ties with Dougie, it would be in service of acquiring Quinn.” He added, “…both of those things could not coexist in the roster at the same time.” He wasn’t sure why the Devils would be shopping Hamilton now; “I think when he’s healthy he’s one of the top 15 defenseman in the NHL.” However, he added, “… but there’s enough smoke there.”
He adds, “…but for me. like if the end game is to unite the Hughes Triforce in New Jersey, Dougie Hamilton was not going to be on the roster when that happens.”
While Quinn Hughes is under contract through the 2026-27 season, his future in Vancouver remains a topic of discussion. Canucks President Jim Rutherford has publicly acknowledged concerns that Hughes may want to join his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Devils have been reportedly open to the idea of trading Dougie Hamilton.
Whyshynski believes the Devils would actually have to trade Hamilton to make room for Hughes. If so, why not include him in the deal?
Wyshynski points out, that much like when Matthew Thackhuk had his mind set on leaving the Calgary Flames, if the Canucks can’t convince their captain to stay long-term, a trade may be on the table. When the Flames knew they had to trade Tkachuk, they received the best return possible from the Florida Panthers, acquiring MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. Hamilton wouldn’t be enough for the Canucks, but it would be a starting point.
The Canucks Could Do Worse Than Dougie Hamilton
The idea of Hughes leaving and Hamilton in won’t sit well with most Canucks fans. At the same time, if Hughes is leaving, Vancouver has to make the best of a bad situation.
Hamilton is still an elite defenseman. His $9 million cap hit and recent injury history are less than ideal, but he, along with another player or a high pick, would give the Canucks the means to not deplete its blue line, pick up another piece, and have room to make more moves. Hamilton has three seasons left on his deal. Hughes is about to make $14 or $15 million per season when he signs his new contract.
Would a Hughes-for-Hamilton swap make sense? It’s complex. This is not just because Hamilton holds a full no-move clause in his contract (and may not waive it for the Canucks), but also because a trade centered on these two All-Star blueliners would likely require the inclusion of more players.
The Devils would have every reason to make this move, but questions will be asked about how competitive New Jersey could be if it commits significant cap space to three Hughes brothers. Can they keep stars like Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt? Meanwhile, would the Canucks be left with little choice but to rebuild?
This rumor is little more than speculation. Still, it’s a megadeal worth watching. If things break down between Hughes and the Canucks, Hamilton could be the key piece in making the dream reunion in New Jersey a reality.
New Jersey Devils
