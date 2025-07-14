Columnist Floats Odd Oilers Trade Idea to Acquire Erik Karlsson

As rumors surround defenseman Erik Karlsson and a potential trade by the Pittsburgh Penguins, three Canadian teams — the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators — have emerged as logical destinations. At least, this is according to TSN’s Travis Yost.

Rumors suggesting Karlsson go back to Ottawa aren’t new. Even Toronto has been mentioned in recent weeks. However, not since the Oilers were connected to Karlsson before the February 2023 trade deadline, has anyone discussed the idea of the veteran defenseman joining Edmonton’s elite group of forwards.

So, why now?

What Would the Karlsson Trade Be?

Perhaps most intriguing about the hypothetical deal is that it would include Darnell Nurse going back to the Penguins. Yost writes:

“Why Edmonton? Adding more offensive firepower to this Western Conference juggernaut would seem silly at first blush, but there are two compelling reasons to consider it. One, the Oilers might be able to solve a contract issue of their own as part of a bigger trade – 30-year-old Darnell Nurse and his $9.2 million cap hit have limited Edmonton’s cap flexibility, and his on-ice struggles (particularly in the postseason) remain an issue. Two, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – likely the two best players on Earth – still benefit from another playmaker on the ice, especially from the blueline.”

Oilers Karlsson trade rumor

Karlsson, 35, has averaged 70 points per 82 games over the past three seasons. That’s higher offensive firepower than Nurse. However, his $11.5 million cap hit hardly solves Edmonton’s cap problems. Even if the Penguins were to retain 50%, with Pittsburgh’s $10 million cap hit (some is being retained by San Jose), it would drop to $5 million. Better than Nurse, but the likelihood GM Kyle Dubas retains 50% is low. Pittsburgh isn’t under immediate pressure to move, so they’ll wait for the right deal.

Of course, there are also the defensive liabilities that come with acquiring Karlsson. As good as Karlsson is offensively, he’s long been criticized for his lack of defense. He’s, in some ways, more like a forward playing the blue line. He doesn’t bring a physical edge, and he’s not going to limit shots and goals against.

In Edmonton, Karlsson’s elite puck-moving could be an asset. But, as Yost correctly points out, they already have a power-play quarterback in Evan Bouchard. They just gave him $10.5 million per season for the next four seasons.

