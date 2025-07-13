Montreal Canadiens
Weekend NHL Rumors: Canadiens and Kuznetsov, Hamilton-Hughes Link, Karlsson Trade Buzz
As the NHL offseason continues into mid-July, the rumor mill remains active with speculation surrounding several big names. From Evgeny Kuznetsov’s attempted comeback to movement on the blueline involving Dougie Hamilton and Erik Karlsson, here’s a look at the top NHL rumor rumblings from the weekend.
Canadiens Rule Out Kuznetsov Despite Player’s Interest
Evgeny Kuznetsov has his sights set on an NHL return for the 2025-26 season following a successful campaign with SKA St. Petersburg, where he posted 37 points in 39 KHL games. However, one potential destination can already be scratched off the list: the Montreal Canadiens.
Despite Kuznetsov’s desire to play in Montreal, his agent Shumi Babaev confirmed the Canadiens are not interested in bringing him aboard. “Evgeny wants to go there, but there’s no spot for him,” Babaev explained, adding that while the club’s management was respectful in discussions, the door is effectively closed.
Babaev also noted that Kuznetsov reportedly has no intention of returning to the Washington Capitals, where he spent the majority of his NHL career and ranks seventh all-time in franchise scoring. According to Babaev, a return to the Carolina Hurricanes — who acquired Kuznetsov at the 2023 trade deadline — is more likely if the right situation arises.
Dougie Hamilton Trade Speculation Linked to Quinn Hughes
There’s still chatter around a potential Dougie Hamilton trade, with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski suggesting a link between Hamilton’s future and the long-rumored Hughes family reunion in New Jersey. If the Devils are truly aiming to acquire Quinn Hughes from Vancouver, Hamilton’s $9 million cap hit and injury history could be a major obstacle to making that dream a reality. That could be why the Devils are flexible and willing to trade him.
Wyshynski pointed out that moving Hamilton was always going to be part of the equation if the Devils seriously pursued Quinn, especially as the Canucks face growing pressure to secure their captain long-term. Wyshynski compared the situation to that of the Calgary Flames when Matthew Tkachuk left for Florida. The Canucks might need to orchestrate a trade before Hughes walks for nothing.
Could Hamilton and Hughes be the centerpieces of that deal?
Karlsson Open to Trade as Penguins Explore Veteran Market
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is reportedly open to waiving his no-move clause for the right opportunity. TSN’s Chris Johnston revealed that the Penguins view Karlsson as an asset rather than a cap dump, despite the 35-year-old’s declining point totals.
Karlsson still carries a cap hit of $11.5 million (with the Penguins on the hook for $10 million) through the 2026-27 season. With his $5 million signing bonus already paid by the Sharks, only $11.5 million in actual salary remains — a factor that could make him more attractive to cap-strapped teams.
Though Karlsson hasn’t matched his Norris-winning 101-point season from 2022-23, he remains a top-tier offensive defenseman, averaging over 23 minutes per night. Jeff Marek noted that the Florida Panthers have long been linked to Karlsson. While their cap situation makes it seem unlikely, he wonders if they could resurface as potential suitors.
Johnston believes GM Kyle Dubas is seeking a positive return. However, the no-move clause gives Karlsson the leverage here.
