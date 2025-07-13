Kadri Has Surprise Reaction to Reunion and Maple Leafs Trade Rumors

Trade speculation is beginning to swirl around Nazem Kadri, and the Calgary Flames forward is all for it. While he didn’t confirm there was anything to the speculation, Kadri didn’t seem to mind that his name was being linked in trade talks, specifically to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Over the past few weeks, analysts, insiders, and fans have been speculating about his future. The Flames are in the middle of the pack, going through a retool and Kadri, while important to their success today, might not be critical to what they’re building in three to four seasons. However, the Maple Leafs have been changing their DNA, want to win now, and a reunion with Kadri makes a lot of sense on paper.

Maple Leafs Kadri trade rumors continue

While Kadri holds full control of his future with a no-movement clause this season, many believe he would be open to a Toronto return. Not only that, but next season, his clause turns into a 13-team no-trade. Whether it’s this season or next, Kadri to the Maple Leafs will be a topic that generates a lot of buzz.

He was asked about it and didn’t seem to mind.

Kadri Says He Hears the Rumors and Figures ‘Why Not Talk About It?’

Kadri has always maintained that he’s happy in Calgary. However, he recently acknowledged on the Knight Shift podcast that he’s aware of the noise.

“It’s happened quite often over the last couple months. It’s a little bit bizarre scrolling around and seeing your face pop up and your name pop up. Obviously the rumour mill is pretty strong, especially around these parts. A lot of times the rumours can catch some fire and the fire turns into bigger fires.”

He added, “There’s not a whole lot in terms of sports right now. I think it’s definitely a topic to talk about. Why not talk about it?”

If the Leafs could find a way to convince the Flames to take on someone like David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok, money wouldn’t become an issue. The Leafs have just over $5 million in cap space and Kadri comes in at a $7 million cap hit. Moving one of those two players out gives Toronto the room they’d need.

