28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff this summer, the Carolina Hurricanes had significant interest from several NHL teams for their forward Martin Necas. This past off-season, it looked like the Hurricanes had all but parted ways with Necas. However, after taking calls and listening to offers, they decided not to pull the trigger on a deal and reached a two-year extension worth $6.5 million per season.
Seravalli had this to say on the DFO Rundown:
“There were a couple of deals that had been offered that were considered that ultimately weren’t enough for the Carolina Hurricanes.”
TSN’s insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic that he believes there were 28 teams interested in acquiring Necas. “My understanding is that 28 NHL teams reached out to Carolina on Necas, with varying degrees of interest.”
LeBrun also confirmed that out of those 28 teams that were interested, three teams showed significant interest. He stated that the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Montreal Canadiens were the top bidders who wanted to acquire Necas’ services.
Why Did Rumored Necas Trades Not Happen?
Further into the report, he mentioned why it fell through with each of the three biggest suitors. For the Jets, it was the term of the potential Necas extension. He wrote: “I’m told Necas would have been fine signing short-term in Winnipeg but not long-term, and that was a trade killer.”
As for the Blue Jackets, they had their new GM, Don Waddell, at the helm, who wanted to make a splash. It shouldn’t be a shock to many that Necas’ former GM in Carolina wanted to acquire him when he joined his new team.
There were no details as to what the asking prices were, but both LeBrun and Seravalli both confirmed that the ask wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes. Since signing his contract extension, Necas’ role with the Hurricanes has increased, especially with the loss of Jake Guentzel.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
More News
-
NHL News/ 32 minutes ago
Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal
Brett Howden secures a five-year, $12.5 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 59 minutes ago
Could Canucks and Bruins “Hit Undo Button” on Big Signings?
Could the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins hit the undo button on big signings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers GM Reveals Unique Advantage in Trade Discussions
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman revealed that agents have told him the Oilers have...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously
It is being reported that 28 teams talked to the Carolina Hurricanes about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Odd Goal and 3 Takeaways from the Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild
The Edmonton Oilers were defensively awful as the Minnesota Wild handily beat them 5-3...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
NHL Trade Talk Nov. 21 Recap: Bruins in trouble, Zadorov to Canucks? Oilers are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov Returns After Injury Scare in Wild vs. Oilers Game
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov briefly left a game against the Edmonton Oilers after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Draisaitl Scores Bizarre Puck Jumper Goal on Wild’s Fleury
Leon Draisaitl scored one of the most bizarre goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers In the Mix For Blue Jackets’ Pending UFA Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at trade options to upgrade their blue line, and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?
Elias Lindholm has had a rough start with the Boston Bruins. Will he turn...