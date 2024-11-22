28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff this summer, the Carolina Hurricanes had significant interest from several NHL teams for their forward Martin Necas. This past off-season, it looked like the Hurricanes had all but parted ways with Necas. However, after taking calls and listening to offers, they decided not to pull the trigger on a deal and reached a two-year extension worth $6.5 million per season.

Seravalli had this to say on the DFO Rundown:

“There were a couple of deals that had been offered that were considered that ultimately weren’t enough for the Carolina Hurricanes.”

TSN’s insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic that he believes there were 28 teams interested in acquiring Necas. “My understanding is that 28 NHL teams reached out to Carolina on Necas, with varying degrees of interest.”

LeBrun also confirmed that out of those 28 teams that were interested, three teams showed significant interest. He stated that the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Montreal Canadiens were the top bidders who wanted to acquire Necas’ services.

Why Did Rumored Necas Trades Not Happen?

Further into the report, he mentioned why it fell through with each of the three biggest suitors. For the Jets, it was the term of the potential Necas extension. He wrote: “I’m told Necas would have been fine signing short-term in Winnipeg but not long-term, and that was a trade killer.”

28 teams were interested in a Martin Necas trade with the Hurricanes

As for the Blue Jackets, they had their new GM, Don Waddell, at the helm, who wanted to make a splash. It shouldn’t be a shock to many that Necas’ former GM in Carolina wanted to acquire him when he joined his new team.

There were no details as to what the asking prices were, but both LeBrun and Seravalli both confirmed that the ask wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes. Since signing his contract extension, Necas’ role with the Hurricanes has increased, especially with the loss of Jake Guentzel.

