According to a recent interview with the Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis and goalie Jake Allen, the team is having three issues with their penalty kill. As St. Louis sees it, the Canadiens’ penalty kill revolves around individual mistakes, a need for sharper reads, and a better understanding of the specific opponents the team is playing.
St. Louis and goalie Allen acknowledged that a single mistake could break the entire structure of his team’s penalty kill. St. Louis emphasized the importance of playing this solid structure, which is similar to most of the top teams in the NHL. For him, the structure is not the problem. The problem is that his team has not yet learned as a group to improve their play within that structure. It’s been an issue for most of the season.
Goalie Jake Allen Noted That the Technical Issues are the Killers
According to goalie Jake Allen, the struggles on the penalty kill seem to stem from technical aspects rather than engagement. Now, in practice, the team is working to correct those individual technical issues and mistakes. Both Allen and St. Louis noted that, when the players’ reads are sharp and the technical aspects are well-executed, the Canadiens are hard to play against. However, when they are slightly off, it opens up opportunities for the opposing team.
The focus for improvement lies in addressing technical understanding, making the correct reads, and being in the right place at the right time. The team recognizes the need to tighten up these aspects to improve their penalty kill effectiveness. And, that’s exactly what the team is working on. But it isn’t quite there yet.
Both St. Louis and Allen expressed the importance of attention to detail. They see the team’s next game – and the games after – as chances to rebound and showcase a stronger penalty-kill performance.
Related: Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return
Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington joins the AHL Wranglers ahead of an imminent return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman walked through 5 options for the New Jersey Devils in...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of
The PWHL officially launched and for many of the players, this is years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game
The Edmonton Oilers have five legitimate candidates for 2024 NHL All-Star consideration. There's a...
Pingback: Mistakes Are Killing the Montreal Canadiens’ Penalty Kill Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey