Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return

Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL in the near future. According to The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Lucic has resumed training during the offseason with hopes of getting another NHL opportunity.
The 36-year-old forward last played for the Boston Bruins, signing as a free agent last offseason. Lucic only managed to play four games with the Bruins before leaving the team due to domestic violence allegations by his wife. The charges Lucic faced were eventually dropped, but the forward remained on indefinite leave from the team. Lucic’s wife chose not to testify so the case wouldn’t go to trial and later filed for divorce.
After his charges were dropped, Lucic went on to enter the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. He’s had quite the career in the NHL as he’s played 1177 games, scoring 233 goals and 586 points. He split his time between the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames. For Lucic to return to the league, he would need permission from Commissioner Gary Bettman for reinstatement.
Lucic Likely Won’t Receive Much Interest
At this stage of his career, Lucic is a 4th line forward who can act as a tough body. If anything, he probably gets a Professional Try Out if a team is interested in his services.
Lucic is far from the player he once was and he comes with a lot of baggage due to off-ice issues. Additionally, his age is also not a tempting reason to sign him. Maybe he gets a contract to be a team’s 13th or 14th forward, however, retirement seems like the more likely option. Teams can easily replace the role Lucic plays so he wouldn’t be adding anything unique. He also doesn’t contribute much offensively and he strictly would be a gritty enforcer.
The ship has sailed on Lucic getting a consistent role in an NHL lineup. If he does join a team, he would be a regular in the press box where he could be an option for extra grit if needed.
Next: Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return
Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
Be it that the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues talked about a Pavel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers
Coming off a 54 goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman makes waves with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?
Could the Edmonton Oilers explore a blockbuster Calgary Flames trade idea if Philip Broberg...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Former Caps Forward Jakub Vrana Joining Capitals On a PTO
Jakub Vrana returns to the Washington Capitals on a PTO, aiming to secure a...
-
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...
-
Why Are NHL Offer Sheets So Rare Today?
The St. Louis Blues just made a move against the Oilers that is rarely...
-
Oilers’ Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets Likely Over More Than Money
On the surface, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg signing offer sheets with the St....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Trading For Patrik Laine Could Be A Risk Worth Taking
Patrik Laine remains on the trade market. Here's why teams should consider making a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Evander Kane’s Recent Injury News Complicates Things for Oilers
With news that Evander Kane might be getting offseason surgery and going on LTIR,...