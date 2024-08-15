Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return

Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL in the near future. According to The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Lucic has resumed training during the offseason with hopes of getting another NHL opportunity.

The 36-year-old forward last played for the Boston Bruins, signing as a free agent last offseason. Lucic only managed to play four games with the Bruins before leaving the team due to domestic violence allegations by his wife. The charges Lucic faced were eventually dropped, but the forward remained on indefinite leave from the team. Lucic’s wife chose not to testify so the case wouldn’t go to trial and later filed for divorce.

After his charges were dropped, Lucic went on to enter the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. He’s had quite the career in the NHL as he’s played 1177 games, scoring 233 goals and 586 points. He split his time between the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames. For Lucic to return to the league, he would need permission from Commissioner Gary Bettman for reinstatement.

Lucic Likely Won’t Receive Much Interest

At this stage of his career, Lucic is a 4th line forward who can act as a tough body. If anything, he probably gets a Professional Try Out if a team is interested in his services.

Lucic is far from the player he once was and he comes with a lot of baggage due to off-ice issues. Additionally, his age is also not a tempting reason to sign him. Maybe he gets a contract to be a team’s 13th or 14th forward, however, retirement seems like the more likely option. Teams can easily replace the role Lucic plays so he wouldn’t be adding anything unique. He also doesn’t contribute much offensively and he strictly would be a gritty enforcer.

The ship has sailed on Lucic getting a consistent role in an NHL lineup. If he does join a team, he would be a regular in the press box where he could be an option for extra grit if needed.

