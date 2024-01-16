Merzlikins Confirms He’s Now Asked for Trade from Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins clarified his recent statements, confirming that he has indeed requested a trade. The goaltender had previously alluded to a desire for a “new scenario,” hinting at a potential change in his playing situation. In an interview after Monday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, Merzlikins expressed gratitude for the team’s support despite his trade request, acknowledging their efforts on the ice.
The Blue Jackets won 4-3 over Vancouver in a shootout. Merzlikins got better as the game rolled along.
Describing the game as a “must-win,” Merzlikins showcased his determination and passion, emphasizing that he’s ready to unleash the best version of himself. After not playing since December 29, he labeled the match against the Canucks as an opportunity to prove his capabilities. The fiery goaltender acknowledged the support from his teammates, stating that they played for him and made it an “awesome” experience.
He noted, “After my last interview that everyone knows I requested for trade, everyone was still here playing for me and they’re playing for me and blocking the shots for me and this is awesome. I really appreciate them. It was a (really easy) game for me.”
Can the Blue Jackets Actually Trade Merzlinkins?
Merzlikins’ trade request adds an intriguing element to the Blue Jackets’ goaltending situation. With three seasons remaining on his contract, each at $5.4 million, finding a suitable trade partner poses a challenge. While there is expected interest in acquiring the talented goaltender, the logistics of fitting his contract into another team’s structure may require careful consideration.
The potential resolution, whether it occurs during the offseason or involves the Blue Jackets retaining salary, remains uncertain. Merzlikins’ desire for a change signals a significant development in the team’s dynamics, and the coming weeks may offer clarity on the goaltender’s future destination.
