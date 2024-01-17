Pierre LeBrun noted on Tuesday’s Insider Trading report that there are literally no takers for Columbus Blue Jackets’ goalie Elvis Merzlikins right now. He explained that the market is pretty soft for him, the reason why is because he has three more years after this year at $5.4M. Merzlikins will have to play better when he gets the chance to help raise his value, says the NHL insider.

Elvis Merzlikins Blue Jackets goalie

Merzlikins addressed the media this week regarding his standing with Columbus, expressing love for the city and teammates. However, discussions about a potential new “scenario” are underway. He then confirmed that he has, in fact, asked for a trade. As much as the Blue Jackets are willing to try to accommodate him, the Blue Jackets need two to tango. No team wants to take the netminder at his price and term.

Aaron Portzline wrote in the The Athletic, “Merzlikins made it clear that he’s “really mad” — he wouldn’t say where his anger is directed — then added that he’s “pulling the monster out of me,” now that he’s back in the club’s goaltending mix.” Clearly, this relationship has soured and there may be no going back. So too, Portzline adds, “Merzlikins has a reputation as unreliable and erratic … not traits anybody associates with a franchise goaltender.”

How Will the Blue Jackets Pull Off an Elvis Merzlikins Trade with No Market?

If both sides want this trade to happen, it’s clear what needs to go down. Should Merzlikins embark on a hot streak, as he’s done before, GM Jarmo Kekäläinen may find himself fielding trade inquiries approaching the March 8 deadline. Conversely, if Merzlikins experiences struggles or publicized issues, trading him could prove exceptionally challenging.

Essentially, this is on the player and the team. If the Blue Jackets are open to showcasing him and giving him a few starts, Merzlikins could control his own fate by playing well. If offers start to come, the Blue Jackets may need to be open to considering salary retention on the player. If none of that happens, these two are likely stuck with each other.

