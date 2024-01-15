Valeri Nichushkin has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the Colorado Avalanche “for an indefinite period” of time as per a report by the NHL on Monday. The website notes in their statement, “Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.”
On Sunday, it was reported Nichushkin would miss his second straight contest. Head coach Jared Bednar said that an update on Nichushkin’s status is expected to come Monday. While there has been a past issue with this player and an unfortunate incident that took him away from the team, few people likely expected this.
The Seattle incident last year involving Nichushkin was tumultuous and was quite the story during the playoffs. A highly intoxicated woman was discovered in his motel room, requiring hospitalization via ambulance. Bodycam footage captured her labeling Nichushkin a “liar” and “very bad.” Consequently, he did not participate beyond Game 3 of the series against the Kraken.
The reasons for his potential return to the Player Assistance Program remain undisclosed. Further details are expected to emerge soon, presenting challenging news for both Nichushkin and the Avalanche.
The 28-year-old forward has 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots on net and 46 hits across 40 outings this season.
