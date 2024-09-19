McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid enters the 2024-25 NHL season with a laser-focused mission. Despite his Edmonton Oilers falling short of winning the Stanley Cup — losing out in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers –, McDavid is ready to lead his team to that elusive Cup parade. As the league’s top player, he’s fully aware of the Oilers’ potential as a top-tier contender and is preparing to approach each game with a championship mindset.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic ranked McDavid as the No. 2 most must-watch player this season. Not only is McDavid elite and dynamic (which makes him a must-watch every season) he’s playing this season with contract talks looming this coming summer. What he signs for (or if he chooses to wait) may be determined by how well the Oilers do under his leadership.

McDavid heartbroken after 2024 Stanley Cup loss

Johnston points out that the upcoming season is likely to be packed with significant moments for McDavid. One of the biggest milestones is his first-ever appearance with Team Canada at the Four Nations tournament in February. The motivation he’ll have to play in that event and represent Canada could be unparalleled. However, McDavid’s achievements won’t stop there.

He is just 18 points away from reaching the prestigious 1,000-point mark, fans will be watching to see how quickly he gets there. This is the kind of player who could hit that milestone in the first six-10 games.

As if that weren’t enough, McDavid will also be playing under the microscope of the media talking about his massive contractual decision next summer. He becomes eligible to sign an extension with the Oilers on July 1 and he’s undoubtedly going to be the highest-paid player in the NHL. The question will be how much. If the Oilers win, he could take close to the full value of what he’s worth. If they don’t how much is he willing to sacrifice to ensure a strong team exists around him?

While his focus is entirely on winning this season, his long-term future in Edmonton will undoubtedly be a key storyline in the months ahead.

