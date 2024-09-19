Why Draisaitl is Playing in a Contract Year for Oilers Despite His Extension

History shows that athletes tend to get complacent when they get a massive contract. The money is locked in, they’re set for life, and the incentive to earn big in a contract year is gone. For Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, his new $112 million contract might give a less motivated player 112 million reasons to take it easy.

That said, Draisaitl has more riding on this 2024-25 NHL season than perhaps he’s ever had before.

For Draisaitl a drop in production has serious consequences. No, he won’t be out any money, but he’s playing to win a Stanley Cup that has eluded him, he’s playing to keep his best friend on the team, and he’s playing to ensure he doesn’t become the target of a passionate fanbase’s ire.

Draisaitl Has a Lot on the Line

Chris Johnston examined 25 must-watch players in a recent article for The Athletic, and he ranked Draisaitl at No. 8. He explains:

Set to become the NHL’s highest-paid player when his shiny new extension kicks in next season, Draisaitl has more incentive than ever to help create the circumstances that guarantee McDavid remains in Edmonton for the long term. He is now under contract for nine more seasons with the Oilers and planted a flag in the ground by passing up the chance to pursue free agency in 2025. Arguably the best way for Draisaitl to help entice McDavid to stick around is to continue performing at a world-class level in order to give the Oilers another serious run at the Stanley Cup. With his new deal will come even higher personal expectations, though, and his team is in Cup-or-bust mode.

If Draisaitl falters, so likely do the Oilers. If the Oilers falter, McDavid might think about leaving. If McDavid leaves, so do several free agents who jumped at the chance to sign with Edmonton this offseason. It’s a domino effect of bad news and all because Draisaitl took his foot off the pedal.

What Is a Good Season for Draisaitl?

95-100 points is a must if Draisaitl is looking to continue his run of stellar production. Set to become the highest-paid player in the NHL, he needs to produce in the top five, at a minimum. That means keeping the power play in the top five, scoring 40 goals, and playing solid two-way hockey, while getting his second line (whatever combination of players that is) clicking and offering offense.



Most importantly, limiting the ups and downs and cold streaks will be critical. Draisaitl tends to wear his emotions on his face and when he’s not playing well, everyone knows. This is player that now needs to lead by example, not just points. If the Oilers are going all the way, they’ll need to have the same belief they had last season that they can beat anyone. That starts with McDavid and Draisaitl and McDavid can’t feel like he’s alone in pushing the group through the tough times.

In some respects, this is a contract year for Draisaitl. The only difference is that it’s not his contract he’s playing for. If he wants to ensure McDavid is locked in, he needs to play as though the future success of the team depends on it. It potentially does.

