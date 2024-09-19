Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Updates Status of “Unique” Injury

Thatcher Demko addressed the media at Vancouver Canucks Training Camp, providing an update on his recovery from a unique injury that he’s still working through. The Canucks’ goaltender, who is diligently trying to get back into game shape, detailed the uniqueness of his lower-body muscle injury, which he said he could find no comparisons to around the NHL.
Despite all of that, Demko thinks he’ll get back to 100% health, which is great news for the Canucks.
Demko, who was on the ice early before the first practice session, seemed confident despite how little was known about what had been nagging him last season and this summer. “It’s such a unique injury,” Demko said. “There’s a lack of research on the muscle injury I had during the playoffs, but I believe I can be at 100% and am confident about where we’re headed.”
The recovery process hasn’t been straightforward, as Demko acknowledged that his progress has not been linear. He described the injury as “a bit ambiguous,” saying it’s been difficult treating such a rare condition. “When I first felt the injury, I wasn’t too sure what it was. As we delved into research and consulted with specialists worldwide, it became clearer, though still challenging,” Demko explained.
Despite the frustrations of the unknown, Demko talked about the work he and the medical staff have been doing. “I think we’ve done a good job handling it as a medical group. We’ve talked to all the specialists we can, and this is the information we’ve gathered,” he noted.
Still No Timeline on Demko’s Return to the Canucks
Demko didn’t provide a specific timeline for his full recovery. “It’s a situation where you have to keep an eye on things, maybe adjust some training and rehab habits, but I don’t have any doubts that I’ll be at 100%.” Elliotte Friedman noted earlier in the month that the Canucks old goaltending coach had been replaced, and it’s not clear if that had something to do with Demko’s training.
For now, everyone is happy he’s on the ice and trending in the right direction. It’s a storyline that could linger, with Friedman even noting that this is something Demko might have to learn to play with the rest of his career.
Next: McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Updates Status of “Unique” Injury
Thatcher Demko provided an update on his recovery from a rare lower-body muscle injury...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup
Connor McDavid could have a career-defining 2024-25 season, with a Stanley Cup run, Team...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs Make Bold Contract Talks Decision
Mitch Marner made it clear he won't be publicly discussing his contract status, even...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Robin Lehner in Trouble for Skipping Golden Knights Medical Exam
Robin Lehner's future with the Vegas Golden Knights is uncertain after he missed a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers “Can Do Way Better” Than Theorized Trade for Defenseman
One Edmonton Oilers source threw out an idea for a trade between the Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Zack Kassian Unofficially Returns to Oilers in Specific Role
Retired NHLer and former Edmonton Oilers forward, Zack Kassian, rejoins the Oilers organization as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs
Evander Kane confirmed he will be getting multiple surgeries done and will miss significant...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25
Capitals' forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirm Team Has Parted Ways With Asst. GM Brad Holland
The Edmonton Oilers has confirmed that the organization has parted ways with Assistant GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard
While the Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets this summer, they shouldn't...