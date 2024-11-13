Just Shy of 1000: McDavid’s Four Points Leads Oilers Over Islanders in OT

In a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Islanders, the Edmonton Oilers leaned on their superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to put on an incredible display. McDavid’s four-point night brought him one point shy of a historic milestone, while Draisaitl’s game-winning goal in overtime capped off a solid home performance.
Related: Can Oilers’ McDavid Reach 1,000 Points Tonight vs. Islanders?
Despite the Oilers’ offensive onslaught, Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin kept his team alive with a great performance that might have been reflected in his boxscore numbers. Here are three major takeaways from the game.
Connor McDavid One Point Back of 1000
McDavid needed five points coming into the game to get to 1000 in his career. It seemed like a long shot against a goalie like Sorokin, but it was evident early he was going to have a crack at it. His four-point night got him close.
He scored a goal and three assists but was stoned a couple of times by Sorokin. McDavid now sits at 999 career NHL points, just one shy of the monumental 1,000-point mark. He didn’t want to talk too much about the milestone after the game. He noted, “Nothing has happened yet” and added, “one more to go.” Draisaitl called McDavid “the greatest player to ever play” and spoke of McDavid’s legendary status, with the Oilers’ next opportunity coming against a Nashville Predators team they have historically dominated.
Draisaitl’s Overtime Heroics
Leon Draisaitl’s instinctive shot up high sealed the win for Edmonton. His shot at 1:52 of overtime came after the trio of Oilers before completely tired out the Islanders group. Afterward, he credited the Oilers’ depth for setting up the game-winning chance. Draisaitl’s 12th goal in 16 games highlighted his hot start to the season, but when asked about his start, didn’t want to get too comfortable. “This league humbles you so goddam quick,” he said.
Sorokin Keeps Islanders Afloat
Despite Edmonton’s dominant 42-23 shot advantage, Sorokin put on a stellar performance, making 39 saves to keep his team in the game. His timely stops allowed New York to rally from a two-goal deficit in the third period and ultimately secure a point. If not for Sorokin, McDavid could have had five or six points easily.
On the Oilers’ side, Stuart Skinner had a relatively quiet night, stopping 19 of 22 shots.
With Edmonton now 8-4-1 in their last 13 games, they’ll aim to build on this momentum as McDavid looks to reach the 1000-point marker on Thursday.
Next: Former Oilers GM Takes New Job With the NHL
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Just Shy of 1000: McDavid’s Four Points Leads Oilers Over Islanders in OT
Connor McDavid’s four-point night brings him to 999 career points, while Leon Draisaitl’s overtime...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Can Oilers’ McDavid Reach 1,000 Points Tonight vs. Islanders?
Can Connor McDavid reach 1000 points in his NHL career tonight as the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Capitals Reunite with Stanley Cup Hero Lars Eller in Trade with Penguins
The Washington Capitals made a trade for Lars Eller, acquiring the center from the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 11 hours ago
Jets Claim Kaapo Kahkonen Off Waivers, Off to AHL’s Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets have reclaimed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen from the Avalanche, and sent to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 12 hours ago
Canadiens Young Stars Shine in 7-5 Victory Over Sabres
Last night, the Montréal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 7–5. How did the Canadians...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Former Oilers GM Takes New Job With the NHL
Former Oilers and Red Wings GM Ken Holland has taken a consulting job with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
3 Underachieving Oilers Who Need to Step Up This Week
The Edmonton Oilers will play five games in seven days, which means underachievers need...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Ugly 7-1 Loss to Stars Leaves Penguins Coach in Trouble
The Pittsburgh Penguins got destroyed on Monday night by the Stars and head coach...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche Eyeing a Potential Goalie Trade with the Sharks?
The Colorado Avalanche waived Kaapo Kahkonen and could be looking for a different goalie...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers May Have Fix on Defense Even After Failed Nurse Experiment
The Edmonton Oilers want help on defense, but they might have what they need...