Former Oilers GM Takes New Job With the NHL

The NHL confirmed on Tuesday that former Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has taken a job with the league as a Hockey Operations Consultant. “We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive.” NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell added in a statement, “He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas.”
Ken Holland named NHL Hockey Operations Consultant. https://t.co/X2Ilt5Tf9N pic.twitter.com/67iEIUUCzT— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2024
Holland recently concluded a five-season run as president of hockey operations and general manager for the Edmonton Oilers, where he built a competitive roster that made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, ultimately falling to the Florida Panthers. There was chatter he might look at other employment with a different team, but as he was winding down his time in Edmonton, he alluded to spending more quality time with family as one of the reasons he wasn’t sure if he’d continue.
Holland Has Earned a Nice, Cushy Job With the NHL
Holland’s illustrious career includes overseeing multiple championship teams as GM of the Detroit Red Wings, where he won Stanley Cups in 1998, 2002, and 2008. He also played a significant role in shaping international hockey, contributing to Canada’s gold medal victories at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
Needless to say, Holland has one of the most decorated resumes as an executive in the game and he brings a wealth of experience to his new role with the league.
Known for his influential work on the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee, Holland was instrumental in introducing the 3-on-3 overtime format, revolutionizing the game’s approach to extra time.
Next: 3 Underachieving Oilers Who Need to Step Up This Week
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 hours ago
Jets Claim Kaapo Kahkonen Off Waivers, Off to AHL’s Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets have reclaimed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen from the Avalanche, and sent to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Canadiens Young Stars Shine in 7-5 Victory Over Sabres
Last night, the Montréal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 7–5. How did the Canadians...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Former Oilers GM Takes New Job With the NHL
Former Oilers and Red Wings GM Ken Holland has taken a consulting job with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
3 Underachieving Oilers Who Need to Step Up This Week
The Edmonton Oilers will play five games in seven days, which means underachievers need...
-
Dallas Stars/ 19 hours ago
Ugly 7-1 Loss to Stars Leaves Penguins Coach in Trouble
The Pittsburgh Penguins got destroyed on Monday night by the Stars and head coach...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche Eyeing a Potential Goalie Trade with the Sharks?
The Colorado Avalanche waived Kaapo Kahkonen and could be looking for a different goalie...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers May Have Fix on Defense Even After Failed Nurse Experiment
The Edmonton Oilers want help on defense, but they might have what they need...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Insider: Canadiens Should Pivot This Season, Change Trade Talks
The Montreal Canadiens should pivot in their trade talks, argues an insider who says...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs’ Max Pacioretty Out Week to Week With Injury
Reports this weekend from a source that said Max Pacioretty's injury was not serious...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Matthew Coronato: Starting to Flourish in a Flames Uniform
Although Matthew Coronato spent time in the AHL, it looks like he's with the...