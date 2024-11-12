Former Oilers GM Takes New Job With the NHL

The NHL confirmed on Tuesday that former Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has taken a job with the league as a Hockey Operations Consultant. “We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive.” NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell added in a statement, “He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas.”

Holland recently concluded a five-season run as president of hockey operations and general manager for the Edmonton Oilers, where he built a competitive roster that made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, ultimately falling to the Florida Panthers. There was chatter he might look at other employment with a different team, but as he was winding down his time in Edmonton, he alluded to spending more quality time with family as one of the reasons he wasn’t sure if he’d continue.

Holland Has Earned a Nice, Cushy Job With the NHL

Ken Holland takes NHL consultant job

Holland’s illustrious career includes overseeing multiple championship teams as GM of the Detroit Red Wings, where he won Stanley Cups in 1998, 2002, and 2008. He also played a significant role in shaping international hockey, contributing to Canada’s gold medal victories at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Needless to say, Holland has one of the most decorated resumes as an executive in the game and he brings a wealth of experience to his new role with the league.

Known for his influential work on the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee, Holland was instrumental in introducing the 3-on-3 overtime format, revolutionizing the game’s approach to extra time.

