McDavid and Draisaitl: A Modern-Day NHL Playoffs Dominant Duo

They’re at it again. Both are on fire this season and through 50 playoff games, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid sit second and third in playoff points per game. Whether playing together or apart, both players find a way to make impactful plays. Nothing exemplifies the dominance of McDavid and Draisaitl like joining the ranks of history and catching up to the greats.

In 52 playoff games, McDavid has put up 30 goals and 54 assists, for a combined 84 points. As a result, McDavid holds a 1.615 point-per-game ratio. He surpassed the great Mario Lemieux, who held a 1.607 playoff point per game ratio throughout his career. Similarly, Draisaitl, throughout 52 games, has put up 34 goals and 50 assists, combining for 84 points. Shockingly, the dynamic duo has the same amount of points through the same amount of games. Remarkably, this places them right behind Wayne Gretzky, who held a 1.837 point-per-game ratio.

How are McDavid and Draisaitl so Effective?

Throughout their relatively short careers, both McDavid and Draisaitl have found ways to be impactful. It’s not just scoring goals and feeding each other. Often they become swarmed the moment the puck touches their stick. The way the opposition has focused their defense on McDavid or Draisaitl has both to be more creative with passes and dekes. The swarming system leaves savvy Oilers who can find open ice available to accept a pass from two of the best passers in the league. It’s a lose-lose situation for the opposition; either leave McDavid or Draisaitl with space or cover them and leave another Oiler open. Either way, a play could be made.

Despite the long decade of darkness, Oilers fans are again seeing playoff domination from Oilers players; all that’s left is the Cup to go with it. Unbelievably, it only took 10 playoff series for McDavid and Draisaitl to become some of the most effective playoff players ever to touch the ice. It showcases how difficult it is to win the Stanley Cup. Despite the dominance seen, two of the most dominant playoff players have yet to lift the Cup.

Each year, the Oilers inch closer and closer to bringing the cup home. Is this their year?

