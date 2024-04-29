Jack Campbell Returns to the Edmonton Oilers for NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled Jack Campbell to the NHL. Campbell, along with defenseman Philip Broberg have been recalled to the main roster now that the Bakersfield Condors season is complete. Campbell will serve as a Black Ace.

???? Defenceman Philip Broberg has been recalled from the @Condors.

???? Goaltender Jack Campbell has also been recalled from Bakersfield.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 29, 2024

The Condors were eliminated on Saturday night. Campbell played 33 regular season games for the Condors and one playoff game. He was sent down by the Oilers earlier in the season when he struggled out of the gate. Calvin Pickard took over the backup role in Edmont and Pickard played extremely well, giving the Oilers the luxury of letting Campbell find his game again outside the NHL.

It took some time to do so, but Campbell did turn things around. He had a .918 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average. He played 58 minutes in the one playoff game, allowing five goals. The Condors lost 2-0 in the best-of-3 series.

Will Campbell Play for the Oilers?

It’s unlikely Campbell will see any time with the Oilers down this playoff stretch, but based on what has happened in Vancouver with injuries to goaltenders, anything is possible. Both Stuart Skinner and Pickard are healthy so the chances Campbell sees any time would be unlikely.

In fact, Broberg is more likely to get the call on the blue line than Campbell would be in goal.

The Oilers battle with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 on Sunday night. Skinner gets the start for Edmonton while the Kings have made a change and are going with David Rittich in net. If the Oilers can get another win on the road, they’ll take a 3-1 series lead and head back to Edmonton for Game 5, hoping to end that series quickly.

