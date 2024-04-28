The Edmonton Oilers have arguably the best player in the world playing on their team. Yet, for some reason, the NHL feels it completely acceptable to schedule a Game 4 between the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings on a Sunday night at 10:30 PM Eastern Time. Meaning, fans on the East Coast who want to stay up to watch McDavid play will have to make it until about 1:30 AM on the last night of a weekend before work or school to see him.
The NHL has four games scheduled on Sunday. The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche kick things off at 2:30 PM ET, while the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators go at 5 PM ET. The third game is the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals, finally followed by the Oilers and Kings. While the league wants to keep these teams from overlapping their games for broadcast reasons, was there not a better way to do this? With potential overtime and other delays, the chances are, games will overlap anyway.
McDavid is easily the league’s most marketable star. Half of the country won’t be able to watch him the way this is all laid out. He leads the league in playoff points with nine. He’s not the only Oiler worth watching. Zach Hyman leads the NHL in goals with six. There’s also Leon Draisaitl who contributes to the NHL’s highest-scoring offense and hockey fans will have to take a nap on Sunday afternoon to catch the action.
This doesn’t even bring into account this series has gotten feisty and makes for incredibly entertaining hockey. Game 3’s third period was about as rough a game between two teams as the playoffs have seen up to this point.
How Is This Acceptable For the NHL?
One of the big issues fans are pointing out is the misplaced priorities among the NHL’s decision-makers. One person pointed out that Commissioner Gary Bettman forced hockey in the desert for over a decade before finally moving the team and then placed his top star on television in a time slot that a good chunk of fans won’t get to see him.
Next: Pitchforks Are Out For Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Fans Freaking Out Over Oilers and McDavid Scheduling Mess
The Edmonton Oilers have the best player in the world with the league's most...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Pitchforks Are Out For Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner got an earful from teammates and is taking the blame for a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 16 hours ago
Struggles Continue for Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles have continued ever since arriving in Calgary. When will the Flames...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Was Pulling Ilya Sorokin the Right Call by Patrick Roy?
Did Patrick Roy make the right decision last night? Or should he have stuck...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Country Music Star Signs Petition to Dump Him as Oilers Anthem Singer
Trying to explain a loss, an Edmonton-based radio station started a petition to remove...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Homegrown Alex Vlasic Signs a Big Contract with the Blackhawks
Homegrown Chicago native, NHL defenseman Alex Vlasic has signed a big contract with the...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane Sends Note to Red Wings Fans Hinting at Future
Patrick Kane sent a note to Detroit Red Wings fans on Wednesday, which might...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Refuting Nasty William Nylander Rumor
Elliotte Friedman was asked about a wild rumor explaining William Nylander out of the...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 days ago
Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Possible Save of 2023-24 NHL Playoffs
Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made what might go down as the save of the...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
34-Year-Old Jakub Voracek Announces Retirement From The NHL
34-year-old Jakub Voracek has announced his retirement from the NHL. He had an amazing...
Margret Moore
April 28, 2024 at 11:28 am
it’s been the same every year. i’m in Ontario it’s the worst. Want to watch even a 1st period with my kids. Brutal.