Matvei Michkov Leaves KHL, To Join Flyers for 2024-25 Season

A source confirms Matvei Michkov has been released by his KHL club SKA St. Petersburg. Other sources have speculated this is the first step toward Michkov joining the Flyers for the 2024-25 NHL season. The Flyers are on the verge of a significant roster addition.

Hockey News Hub first broke the story. It has since been confirmed by various outlets. Frank Seravalli mentioned on Sunday morning that although the situation remains fluid, the expectation is that Michkov, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will soon be heading to Philadelphia. Elliotte Friedman added to the speculation, noting that while nothing is finalized, there is significant optimism about Michkov’s impending arrival.

It wasn’t long after that all reports seemed to be confirmed.

Flyers Have to Be Happy About the Michkov News

Michkov’s arrival in Philadelphia would mark the end of a year-long saga that began shortly before the 2023 NHL Draft. Viewed as one of the top talents not named Connor Bedard, Michkov’s draft stock fell due to concerns over his KHL contract. Now, it appears the Flyers’ gamble is paying off, as they could see the talented forward join their roster much sooner than anticipated.

If Michkov officially joins the Flyers, it will be a significant boost for the team, adding one of the best young prospects in the world to their lineup. Flyers fans are eagerly awaiting the official confirmation of Michkov’s move to Philadelphia, which could signal the start of an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

