Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract

Cam Atkinson is on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout. The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their intention to buy out the veteran winger just head of the NHL Draft and free agency. This move results in a $2.358 million cap hit for this season and $1.758 million for the next, saving the team $1.759 million from Atkinson’s original $5.875 million cap hit.
Additionally, the Flyers are relieved of Atkinson’s modified no-trade clause, which permitted him to submit a 10-team no-trade list.
General Manager, Daniel Brière released a statement as part of the news and said, “When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make.” He added:
Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I’ve witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.
They thanked Atkinson and then said that he will always have a place with the Flyers organization.
Some will question the decision not to just let this contract ride itself out and have him on the payroll for one more season in 2025-26. Perhaps the Flyers are planning to make some big moves this week and wanted the extra cap space.
