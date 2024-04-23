34-Year-Old Jakub Voracek Announces Retirement From The NHL

It was early Tuesday morning that long-time NHLer Jakub Voracek announced his retirement from the NHL. He has spent the last year dealing with a concussion, which could be a major factor in his decision. Still, he had a solid career with 1058 games played and 806 points.
Voracek spent his fifteen-year career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Arizona Coyotes. He never played for the Arizona Coyotes, but his contract was dealt to Arizona in 2023. That is where he spent the rest of his career on long-term injury reserve.
Jakub Voracek’s Career Highlights
He may have not been a superstar, but there is no doubt that Voracek was an exceptional NHL player. He spent his best seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers where he put up a couple of 80-plus point seasons. He also helped the Flyers make the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times in his career. He showed strong chemistry with fellow NHLers Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds.
Voracek played international hockey as well. Having grown up in Kladno Czech Republic, he got to represent his country with pride. He played in multiple World Championships, two World Junior Championships, and the amazing World Cup of Hockey in 2016. The former NHL all-star should be proud of his amazing accomplishments throughout his career.
Voracek’s Future
Voracek has gotten into the coaching game. He has been working with legendary former NHLer Jaromir Jagr. They are both a part of the Rytiri Kladno team in the Czech Republic. Other past NHL players on the team include Michael Frolik and Tomas Plekanec. Together, they may help shape the progression of New Jersey Devils prospect Jaromir Pytlik.
Voracek will be an excellent coach to have as a young player. With his recent coaching experience, maybe one day we will see Jakub Voracek coaching the Czech Republic at the international level. Until then, Jakub Voracek announces his retirement with an awesome career to look back on.
