As confirmed by the Vegas Golden Knights organization, forward Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, January 31, and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. If he’s out for the rest of the regular season — which seems possible — the Golden Knights could open up considerable cap space (over $12 million) by placing him on LTIR. A big trade is likely in an effort to try and replace some of his production, even though the player himself will be nearly impossible to replace.
Injury issues are nothing new for Stone who appeared in only 37 games during the 2021-22 season. He still managed 30 points and this season, he played in 43 games but it’s likely he was playing many of the games with nagging issues. Officially, he suffered the injury on January 12 and began rehab shortly thereafter.
The veteran winger is extremely important to the Golden Knights offense. He’s in his fifth season with the team and he stirs the drink as far as their energy goes. Since he left the lineup the team has struggled, going 2-6-2 in their last 10. Not to mention, regular offensive producers have dried up. Chandler Stephenson has zero goals in his last 8 games, Jack Eichel has no goals in the last six games, Reilly Smith has zero goals in the last 10 games, and Jonathan Marchessault has no goals in his last seven games.
The Golden Knights sit third in the Pacific Division with a 29-18-4 record but there’s going to be a concern they could fall into a Wild card spot and eventually out of the race if they don’t get things turned around and rather quickly. Expect the team to explore the trade market almost immediately and it’s likely with over $12 million in cap space the Golden Knights will make a big splash.
Next: Larkin Contract Talks w/ Red Wings Stalled: 4 Likely Trade Targets
More News
-
NHL News/ 41 seconds ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 days ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Flames Looking Primarily at Rentals Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames are being labeled NHL trade deadline buyers, but the team is...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 weeks ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...