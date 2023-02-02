NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 21: Horvat Trade, Mark Stone Injury

During this episode of NHL Trade Talk the podcast, Brooke and Jim talk about the Bo Horvat trade that saw the Vancouver Canucks send the center to the New York Islanders for F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st-round draft pick. The Islanders jumped in here quickly and got this done. What does that mean? Is Horvat their meal ticket to the playoffs? What if they don’t get in? Will he be flipped again? What else might the Islanders do?

From a Canucks’ perspective, why did GM Patrik Allvin shop the trade to see if he could get a better deal?

In other news, Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, January 31, and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. If he’s out for the rest of the regular season — which seems possible — the Golden Knights could open up considerable cap space (over $12 million) by placing him on LTIR. A big trade is likely in an effort to try and replace some of his production, even though the player himself will be nearly impossible to replace.

We also have a quick talk about the All-Star break and the way the NHL goes about selecting their teams.

