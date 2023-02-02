NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 21: Horvat Trade, Mark Stone Injury

During this episode of NHL Trade Talk the podcast, Brooke and Jim talk about the Bo Horvat trade that saw the Vancouver Canucks send the center to the New York Islanders for F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st-round draft pick. The Islanders jumped in here quickly and got this done. What does that mean? Is Horvat their meal ticket to the playoffs? What if they don’t get in? Will he be flipped again? What else might the Islanders do?
From a Canucks’ perspective, why did GM Patrik Allvin shop the trade to see if he could get a better deal?
In other news, Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, January 31, and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. If he’s out for the rest of the regular season — which seems possible — the Golden Knights could open up considerable cap space (over $12 million) by placing him on LTIR. A big trade is likely in an effort to try and replace some of his production, even though the player himself will be nearly impossible to replace.
We also have a quick talk about the All-Star break and the way the NHL goes about selecting their teams.
More News
-
NHL News/ 37 mins ago
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 days ago
Avalanche Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Sean Monahan
The Colorado Avalanche are expected to be a team that shows real interest in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Flames Looking Primarily at Rentals Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames are being labeled NHL trade deadline buyers, but the team is...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Gary Bettman: “Nobody Tanks” in NHL To Get Best Draft Pick
Gary Bettman told media on Tuesday that the NHL's weighted lottery did not lead...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer
The Calgary Flames are looking for scoring help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 weeks ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...