Maple Leafs Trade Mrazek To Blackhawks As Part of NHL Draft Trade

Frank Seravalli is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs have traded their pick at No. 25 overall, along with goaltender Petr Mrazek to the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 35 pick in this year’s draft. This saves the Maple Leafs from having to potentially buy out the player if they couldn’t find a trade partner. The Leafs didn’t retain any of Petr Mrazek’s $3.8M cap hit in the trade with Chicago.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for a way to clear salary cap space going into free agency and at the top of their list of players to move was Mrazek. It appears that it cost them a drop in the draft to get the deal done. The fortunate thing is, players were slipping down the draft board and Dubas might have identified one the names he was targeting was still on the board.
Meanwhile, Chicago was among the biggest deal-makers on Thursday, moving Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in other deals earlier in the day.
Mrazek was not the answer for the Maple Leafs and lost his spot as the starter last season to Jack Campbell. And, while it appears Campbell will also be moving on, the Maple Leafs are rumored to be ready to make a heavy pitch for one of two available netminder in free agency — Darcy Kuemper or Ville Husso.
The Blackhawks will likely play Mrazek next season versus buy him out. They need a goaltender and he’s got two seasons remaining on his contract. Those are not seasons the Blackhawks expect to be competitive.
