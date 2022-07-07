Canadiens Trade Alex Romanov to Islanders, Then Land Kirby Dach

After the third pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens made two huge trades in the first round. The Canadiens sent Alexander Romanov and the 98th overall pick to the New York Islanders and in a separate trade landed Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The specifics of the trade are as follows: Montreal sends Alexander Romanov and pick No. 98 to the Islanders for the 13th overall pick. The Canadiens then send No. 13 and No. 66 to Chicago for Kirby Dach. The Canadiens move a big, heavy defenseman with some talent and upside and add a second-line center who can play behind Nick Suzuki.
As Frank Seravalli points out, “So, if you’re keeping score, it’s DeBrincat and Dach for Nos. 7, 13, 39 and 66 overall.”
For the Canadiens, they trade a defenseman for a center and considering they just drafted a power winger with the Slafkovsky pick, that they now have their two top centers potentially for the next few seasons is an exciting prospect for Habs fans.
The Islanders will be excited to have Romanov on their back end, especially because it looks like they are going to lose a few bodies from their blue line. He’s just 22 years old and a left-side defenseman, things that make him an ideal pairing for Noah Dobson. Romanov needs a contract and is a 10.2(c) player, meaning he is only eligible to negotiate and sign a contract with the Islanders.
nickel7168
July 7, 2022 at 6:40 pm
A young solid LH d-man who plays a ton of minutes is someone we desparately needed.
