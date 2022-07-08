Why Maple Leafs’ Trading Mrazek to Blackhawks Makes Sense

Before the 2022-23 regular season began, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas had a list of things he needed to accomplish. Not the least of which was finding a way to dump Petr Mrazek’s $3.8 million contract. He did it, and it wasn’t as costly as so many of the other options the Maple Leafs might have engaged.

In the end, the Maple Leafs had to drop down 10 places in the draft. Given the level of scouting the Maple Leafs employ, it could be that the team would have chosen the same player at No. 25 as they will at No. 38. No prospect moved with Mrazek and (actually) the team did not lose a draft pick – as I noted, they just moved down 13 spots.

The Trade Makes Sense for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs traded their pick at No. 25 overall, along with goalie Petr Mrazek to the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 35 pick in this year’s draft. The move was costly, but not that costly. In the end, it could have been a lot worse. The team didn’t lose a play of substance – just perhaps a could-have-been. It also saves the Maple Leafs any residuals on their salary cap if they would have had to buy Mrazek out.

Petr Mrazek Ilya Mikheyev Rasmus Sandin – which of these Maple Leafs’ players will move?

The Maple Leafs’ goal of clearing salary-cap space was accomplished. Now the team has almost $4 million more to spread around to players on the team who need to be re-signed or finding players in free agency who might want to play in Toronto.

How Does the Trade Make Sense for the Blackhawks?

It had been rumored – and then supported on the first day of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft – that the Blackhawks were going to blow it all up to start a massive rebuild. The Blackhawks traded away former first-round draft pick in 21-year-old center Kirby Dach for the 13th and 66th overall picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Earlier the Blackhawks had traded last season’s 41-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat for No. 7 and No. 39 draft picks in 2022 and a third-round selection in 2024. When the 2021-22 regular season ended, the Blackhawks had not a single NHL goalie under contract. In that sense, Mrazek fills his new team’s needs.

Mrazek also fits the Blackhawks’ timetable for success. Given the fact that they’ll have a young team, they likely won’t be ready to contend for much of anything for at least two seasons. That’s exactly how long Mrazek’s contract goes before it expires.

Until that day comes, the Blackhawks need a goalie that’s competitive enough to keep the team in games, but not too good as to win more than they lose. Part and parcel of the Blackhawks’ strategy are setting itself up for good draft choices for a couple of seasons.

Kyle Dubas did well to be able to move Petr Mrazek – now former-Maple Leafs

Mrazek has been good enough in the past to win games. But he’s never been good enough to carry a weaker team to a winning season. Mrazek is sort of perfect in that light.

Except for his injuries, Mrazek has had a serviceable NHL career. He’s a decent goalie – or at least had been. If he stays healthy, he’s suddenly number one on the Blackhawks’ depth charts.

The Upcoming Future Changes for the Maple Leafs with Mrazek Moving

It’s hard to say how this trade changes the Maple Leafs’ plans for the offseason, but it certainly will. Better yet, the Maple Leafs didn’t lose too much to make it happen. They didn’t trade away a Justin Holl or a Nick Robertson.

The pieces are still there. The team needed to move Petr Mrazek, and the Blackhawks were interested. That’s one of a bunch of things that need to be done this offseason.

What’s next?

