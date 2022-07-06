Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin

There are a few stories making the rounds in Montreal right now as GMs meet with the media and discuss some of the things they have in the works. While most eyes will be on the NHL Draft board starting Thursday, there is still plenty happening behind the scenes for teams, a lot of it in regards to what happens with pending UFAs and possible trades.
The Pittsburgh Penguins figure they’ll get a deal done with Kris Letang, according to GM Ron Hextall. He told the media on Wednesday, that he would be “surprised” if he doesn’t get an extension done with the veteran defenseman. As for where the team is at with Evgeni Malkin, he noted, “We are still working”. The belief is that the two sides are much farther apart there and Malkin may move on in free agency.
Predators are closer to signing Filip Forsberg based on comments from GM David Poile. As per Dan Rosen of NHL.com: “David Poile said he thinks the Predators are closer now to re-signing Filip Forsberg than they were when they offered him an 8-year contract a few weeks ago but they have to continue to peck away at details. He said Nashville’s No. 1 goal is to re-sign Forsberg.”
Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland was asked about goaltender Mike Smith and responded, “He’s banged up pretty bad.” The thought here is that Smith will go on LTIR to finish out the last year of his contract and the Oilers will find a replacement in goal during free agency. Holland was also asked about trades or moving up in the draft from spot No. 29. He noted, “I’m expecting that we’re going to use it.” ON Evander Kane’s situation, Holland said, “We are not close to a deal. I’ve spoken to his agent, Dan Milstein, the past few days, and we will continue to talk to see if there is a solution.”
As for where the Toronto Maple Leafs are at with defenseman Rasmus Sandin and their negotiations and the potential of an offer sheet, Chris Johnston of TSN quotes GM Kyle Dubas who said, “If there’s going to be an offer sheet, the sooner the better, so we can make the decision and move on.”
Seravalli reports that John Klingberg will likely not return to the Dallas Stars. He tweets, “John Klingberg will be hitting the market on July 13. Talks with Stars have been cordial, but there doesn’t appear to be an avenue forward at the moment to keep him in Dallas.”
