Studying Maple Leafs’ Skating Speed Statistics: Surprise Findings

Here is the data from NHL Edge showing the current Maple Leafs and their 2023-24 numbers for top speed and frequency of high-speed bursts. Below, I’ll organize this into the top five in each category.

Here are the top five Toronto Maple Leafs players in each category. Afterward, I’ll comment on which of the results are surprising.

Top Speed (mph)

It’s surprising to see Bobby McMann leading the top speed chart with an impressive 23.45 mph, especially given his lower profile than star players like Auston Matthews. Simon Benoit, a defenseman, coming in second with 22.56 mph, highlights his crucial mobility in modern defensive play. Max Domi and Pontus Holmberg are almost tied, showcasing their essential speed for offensive roles. Auston Matthews rounds out the top five at 22.47 mph, underscoring his multifaceted skill set beyond just scoring.

Speed Bursts Over 20 mph

Bobby McMann – 143 William Nylander – 141 Max Domi – 111 John Tavares – 105 Matthew Knies – 98 (tied) Pontus Holmberg – 98 (tied) Morgan Rielly – 98 (tied)

McMann also leads in speed bursts over 20 mph with 143, indicating his consistent use of speed during games. William Nylander follows closely with 141 bursts, confirming his reputation as one of the team’s fastest and most dynamic players. Max Domi and John Tavares show strong presence with 111 and 105 bursts, respectively, indicating their quick transitions and active engagement during games.

The three-way tie for fifth place between Matthew Knies, Pontus Holmberg, and Morgan Rielly at 98 bursts each suggests a balance of speed across different positions. Rielly’s inclusion as a defenseman is particularly notable.

Analysis of Players’ Skating Speed: Surprising Results and Strange Insights

When looking at the players who have shown the most speed on the team, a few odd findings stand out:

First, Bobby McMann’s dominance in both top-speed and speed bursts is surprising, given his less prominent role on the team, which indicates his potential as a breakout player.

Bobby McMann is the Maple Leafs’ fastest skater. Who knew?

Second, Simon Benoit’s high ranking in top speed for a defenseman highlights an unexpected dimension to his game, suggesting he could play a more versatile role.

Third, Auston Matthews’ inclusion in the top speed category, despite being known primarily for his goal-scoring, underscores the multifaceted nature of his skill set.

Fourth, the three-way tie at 98-speed bursts between players from different positions (Knies, Holmberg, and Rielly) indicates a well-rounded team where speed is a common attribute among forwards and defensemen alike.

Fifth, given frequent discussions about his declining speed, John Tavares’ placement in speed bursts over 20 mph is surprising. That, to me, is the biggest surprise of the statistical findings. Perhaps it shows his huge heart when he’s on the ice. Whatever, it would seem that those who consistently deride Tavares’ speed have little to stand on. The truth might be that Tavares is slowing down, but somehow and in some way, when he needs to, he brings in on the ice.

Finally, Max Domi’s impressive shot speed also stands out.

The Bottom Line with the Maple Leafs Team Speed

These statistics reveal a team that is skilled and exceptionally fast, with several players capable of making significant contributions through their speed. The data highlights well-known stars and potential rising players, providing a comprehensive look at the Leafs’ dynamic capabilities.

