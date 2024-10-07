Maple Leafs Can Squeeze Under Salary Cap by $1 After Signings

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finalized one-year contracts for Max Pacioretty ($873,770) and Steven Lorentz ($775,000), but these additions mean the team now needs to make some roster adjustments to become cap-compliant. According to Kyle Cushman of The Score, the Leafs can get under the cap by $1 using a combination of sending players down and strategically using LTIR.

????️ We’ve signed Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to one-year contracts and Cade Webber to a two-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/odzWckDngm — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 7, 2024

To meet the cap ceiling, Cushman suggests sending Easton Cowan to the AHL, placing Fraser Minten on Season-Opening Injured Reserve (SOIR), and moving Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpaa, and Dakota Mermis to Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). While it’s not ideal that Toronto will be operating in LTIR to start the season, it allows them to get below the cap without losing key assets.

The downside is that starting in LTIR means the Leafs won’t be able to accrue cap space throughout the season. Additionally, Toronto will be carrying eight defensemen, creating a logjam on the blueline. Connor Timmins and Timothy Liljegren could find themselves on the outside looking in, as Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, and others are likely to fill the top spots.

Leafs are cap compliant by $1 with these moves after signing Pacioretty and Lorentz:



• Send down Cowan

• SOIR Minten ($76,562 against the cap)

• IR Dewar

• LTIR Jarnkrok, Hakanpaa, Mermis — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) October 7, 2024

Maple Leafs Have Already Started the Process of Getting Under the Cap

The Maple Leafs also placed Marshall Rifai and Matt Murray on waivers and signed prospect Cade Webber to an extension. With Conor Dewar (shoulder) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) expected to start on LTIR, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the team should be able to fit the final roster under the salary cap as they prepare for opening night.

Brad Treliving Maple Leafs trades

It’s going to be tight and the Maple Leafs have a cap guru in Brandon Pridham to help them successfully manage things, but more moves are potentially expected. That could include a trade that would send some cap dollars off the roster.

