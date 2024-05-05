Maple Leafs Lose Game 7 to Bruins, Insider Says Changes Coming

In a tight Game 7 showdown, the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, securing their ticket to the next round against the Florida Panthers. The elimination game was not short of storylines, with Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery issuing a challenge to David Pastrnak, who responded emphatically by netting the overtime winner.
Auston Matthews returned to the lineup, but minutes before the start. Matthews, speaking after the loss, didn’t want to go into what kept him out of the last two games. He noted, “…it’s for another day.”
The Maple Leafs’ hopes were further dampened by goalie Joseph Woll‘s unexpected absence due to injury. Ilya Samsonov stepped in as the starter and played well, but Jeremy Swayman was the MVP of the series. The Leafs fell short, signaling the end of their playoff campaign and the continuation of their postseason woes.
Pierre LeBrun noted, “Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead.”
Among the changes that might come, head coach Sheldon Keefe and President Brendan Shanahan could be vying for their jobs. Auston Matthews was asked after the game how badly he wants the same core to continue. He said, “Of course” and he called it the “tightest-knit group he’s ever been a part of.”
Nick Kypreos was asked after the game on Sportsnet if the “Core Four” will remain. He said no that “it’s run its course.”
The Keys To Bruins Win Over the Maple Leafs in Game 7
Jeremy Swayman’s 30 saves and Lindholm’s crucial tying goal proved instrumental in the Bruins’ comeback, avoiding a repeat of their recent first-round collapse after holding a 3-1 series lead. The final goal was clearly a set play, a brilliant play that caught the Maple Leafs off guard.
The Maple Leafs had taken the lead midway through the third period, courtesy of William Nylander‘s goal, only for Boston’s Hampus Lindholm to swiftly tie it up. The stage was set for Pastrnak’s heroics, sealing the victory and prolonging the Maple Leafs’ playoff misery.
The loss marked the Maple Leafs’ sixth consecutive defeat in Game 7s and their fourth against Boston. Despite their efforts, the Maple Leafs struggled to convert on the power play, with a meager 4.76% success rate throughout the series, scoring a total of 12 goals in seven games.
