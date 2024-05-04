Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up to face off against the Vancouver Canucks in the upcoming series, oddsmakers have pegged the Oilers as the favorites, despite the Canucks finishing higher in the regular-season standings. Odds for the Canucks range between +200 and +250, highlighting the confidence placed in the Oilers’ performance potential. Are the Canucks really that big an underdog?

So Canucks swept Oilers four-game regular season series, finished first in the division and have home ice advantage. Latest odds just out from BetOnline:

Edmonton -245

Vancouver +205

Note: Odds suggest the Oilers have a 71% chance of winning the series. — Terry Jones (@byterryjones) May 4, 2024

The Oilers’ favoritism stems from their strong finish to the regular season and dominant playoff showing against the Los Angeles Kings, clinching victory in five games. Led by the elite offensive, unstoppable forces that are Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman, plus an in-form Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard on the blue line, on paper, the Oilers have the edge in most statistical categories after the first round. Even while most would argue Canucks’ defenseman Quinn Hughes is the far superior defenseman, Bouchard has been outproducing him.

In the spotlight for the Oilers is McDavid, who displayed exceptional playmaking skills in the first round but seeks to increase his goal-scoring output against the Canucks. On the Canucks’ side, Elias Pettersson underwhelmed, but aims to elevate his performance. He’ll be supported by Brock Boeser who is on a scoring tear, but isn’t matching the levels Hyman has reached.

Questions In Goal for the Canucks

The Canucks also face uncertainty in goal, with Arturs Silovs impressing in relief but potentially making way for Thatcher Demko if healthy enough to return. Demko’s return could add stability to the Canucks’ netminding, but some will question whether that’s the right move. And, it may not matter given the Oilers’ potent power play, which operated at an impressive 45% in the previous rounds. In goal, the Oilers may have the edge with Stuart Skinner‘s consistent performance, while the Canucks weigh their options amidst Demko’s potential return and Silovs’ unexpected rise.

Are There Any Concerns for the Oilers?

The odds may change if it is learned the Oilers are less than healthy. Concerns arise for Edmonton as forwards Evander Kane and Adam Henrique missed Friday and Saturday’s practice. While assurances of their availability for Game 1 have been given, questions loom over their fitness, particularly for Henrique, who was nursing an injury.

Warren Foegele Connor Brown Evander Kane Oilers

With both teams showcasing physicality in their previous matchups, the series promises intense battles, with elite scorers on both sides poised to make an impact. Oddsmakers like the Oilers here and the regular season sweep by Canucks doesn’t seem to be factored in. The question becomes, who does it favor to be the underdog?

