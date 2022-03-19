Maple Leafs Have Zeroed In on Mark Giordano From Kraken

What the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do heading into the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is still a mystery. There’s talk that they’re focused on adding a goaltender and are trying to convince Marc-Andre Fleury to approve a deal, while others believe they are prioritizing a defenseman. One thing is for certain, you can never count the Maple Leafs out. Both Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggested their need is greater on the blue line and they may have zeroed in on a target.

There was talk that GM Kyle Dubas might be interested in Jacob Middleton out of San Jose, and the salary was certainly within the Maple Leafs’ wheelhouse, but Mark Giordano might be the guy, and from most accounts, Giordano is eyeing up the Maple Leafs as well.

In respect to a trade, Giordano sat out for the Kraken, and that has led to speculation a deal could be close.

Seravalli says, “I believe the guy they’ve honed in on is Mark Giordano and I think to their benefit, my understanding is that Giordano, if all things are equal, his preference is to go home and play for the Maple Leafs. That’s where he’s from, that’s what he’d like to do.” The Seattle Kraken are also believed to be a team that would like to accommodate Giordano’s request and there could be the makings of a deal here in the next few days.

Seravalli also notes that Giordano has some built-in chemistry with T.J. Brodie from his days in Calgary.

What Is the Price for Giordano?

The only issue holding this potential deal back is the asking price. Seattle believes they can do well by moving Giordano and the Maple Leafs aren’t prepared to move a first-round pick to acquire a rental. Seravalli notes that the Kraken want a first and that’s a hurdle.

Meanwhile, the Leafs know that the price for Hampus Lindholm might be out of their range and he’s another player they’re watching. Toronto is hoping that if Monday comes and there’s not a team willing to give up a first, Seattle will come back to Dubas and say they’ll take a second-rounder for Giordano so the deal can be finalized.

Chris Johnston noted that there could be two teams involved in this deal if it goes down and that a third party would be used to help lower the cap hit even further to ensure the Maple Leafs can fit Giordano in under the salary cap.

