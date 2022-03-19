Maple Leafs’ Line Combinations & Changes for Predators Game

It will be good to have Auston Matthews back when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators tonight on the road. Matthews served his two-game suspension, and things could not have gone better for the team. They won two straight games over really tough teams and they seem to have found – at least in the short term – a goalie.
Fortunately, the Maple Leafs had success without Matthews and they hope to have as much with him back in the lineup. In addition, Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe has named young Swedish netminder Erik Kallgren as tonight’s starter.
How the Lineup Changes with Matthews Drawing Back In
On Friday, TSN’s Mark Masters shared the line combinations with Matthews and Kallgren in their places.
Kase and Kampf Had a Rest Break
It was announced that both Ondrej Kase and David Kampf were out of practice for “maintenance.” For the moment, Wayne Simmonds is back in. There had been a note that Simmonds had been left off the roster and that Alex Steeves was called up from the Toronto Marlies in an emergency situation.
Coach Keefe reported that Kase and Kampf were just out for a “rest” but said that they would play tonight. When he was asked after yesterday’s practice who would be out of the lineup tonight, Keefe said that because he hasn’t talked to them yet he didn’t want to say.
Speculating Who’s In and Who’s Out
However, it would seem that Kampf would return to his spot on the third line. That would leave Simmonds on the sidelines yet again. Kase will also likely replace Nick Robertson on the second line.
The defense pairings will remain the same. And, as noted, Kallgren will get the start in the net.
