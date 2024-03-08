Linus Ullmark Blocks Last-Minute Trade at the Deadline

As per reports by multiple insiders, including Kevin Weekes of ESPN and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark exercised his modified 16-team no-trade clause to block a trade on Friday. Speculation is that he nixed a potential move to the Western Conference, although the exact team he declined to join is unknown.

Rumors circulated that the Los Angeles Kings were in the running, but another source notes that they were not the intended destination for Ullmark.

While the New Jersey Devils were initially speculated to be in the mix, they ultimately secured Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens in a different trade. So too, they aren’t out west, so the belief is it wasn’t the Devils either.

The 30-year-old netminder’s decision to invoke his no-trade clause came on Friday as the NHL Trade Deadline was coming to a close. The story was first reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN and sources indicate that Ullmark was reluctant to approve a trade out west. In fact, 14 of the 16 teams on his no-trade list belong to the Western Conference.

While Kevin Weekes suggested that geography played a role in Ullmark’s decision, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff hinted that the Kings were close to acquiring the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. Although Seravalli didn’t explicitly confirm Ullmark’s use of the no-trade clause, he mentioned that a deal with the Kings was in progress but didn’t materialize by the deadline.

Ullmark Staying With Bruins… For Now

Ullmark’s decision to stay with the Bruins is significant, given his 16-7-7 record this season with a .909 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA. With extension talks reportedly underway with 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, and limited cap room for the Bruins, the possibility of a Ullmark trade had been looming over the past few weeks.

Now that the deadline has passed, Ullmark will remain with the Bruins for the rest of the year. What happens in the offseason will be a fascinating storyline.

Coach Jim Montgomery has consistently relied on Ullmark as the No. 1 goaltender in the postseason. The plan seems to be to implement a goalie rotation with both Jeremy Swayman and Ullmark during this year’s playoffs. Currently, Swayman is the guy. Ullmark could get hot, which is what makes the tandem so dangerous.

