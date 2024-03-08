Minnesota Wild Trade Pat Maroon to the Boston Bruins

In a somewhat unexpected move, veteran forward Pat Maroon has been traded to the Boston Bruins from the Minnesota Wild. The trade comes on the heels of the Wild’s recent move, sending Brandon Duhaime to the Colorado Avalanche for a draft pick. This deal is catching a lot of attention, not necessarily because of what Maroon might bring the Bruins on the ice, but because of his history playing for Stanley Cup Championship teams. Maroon boasts an impressive playoff resume, having participated in 150 postseason games and clinched the Stanley Cup three times.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Maroon is headed to Boston in exchange for a conditional late-round draft pick, according to reports by The Athletic.

Not high on any insider trade boards, there was talk that Maroon could be dealt. Unfortunately, an injury removed him from people’s radar. Still, he brings a wealth of experience to the Bruins. This marks the seventh NHL organization for the 35-year-old forward. Maroon is recognized as a culture guy, with his impact extending beyond goals, points, or minutes played.

It is anticipated that he will make his debut for Boston towards the end of this month.

What Will Pat Maroon Bring the Bruins?

In the current season, Maroon has played 49 games, tallying four goals and 16 points. Over his extensive NHL career spanning 778 regular-season games, he has amassed 121 goals and 304 points. For the Bruins, this is essentially a risk-free move. He’ll provide some grit and depth, along with playoff pedigree. He knows what it takes to win, even if he won’t be a huge factor in the outcomes of game.s

Pat Maroon Bruins trade

Maroon, accustomed to a fourth-line role in the latter stages of his career led all NHL players in penalty minutes (PIMs) last season with 150. The trade to Boston sees a slight reduction in Maroon’s cap hit to $800K, with no salary retention expected from Minnesota in this transaction.

The Wild face the risk of missing the playoffs for only the second time in the past 12 years, currently holding sixth place in the Central Division with 66 points in 63 games. Trading Maroon shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Next: Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension