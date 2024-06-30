Lightning Acquire Rights to Jake Guentzel, Eye Free Agent Signing

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the rights to forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. This move comes on the heels of several significant trades by the Lightning, including Mikhail Sergachev, and Tanner Jeannot, as well as the imminent departure of Steven Stamkos. The team’s recent maneuvers have set the stage for a potentially transformative free agency period and Guentzel appears to be their top target.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicated on Saturday that the Lightning were frontrunners to sign Guentzel in free agency. Despite an existing offer from the Hurricanes for eight years at $8 million per season, Guentzel had yet to accept. Friedman suggested that other teams are also interested in Guentzel, but Tampa Bay currently leads the pack. “It’s possible Guentzel’s rights are traded prior to Monday. There are other teams who want to talk to him, to gauge his interest,” Friedman noted. He further added, “I think right now the team to beat for Guentzel is Tampa Bay.”

The Lightning Planned to Take a Big Swing on Guentzel

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois confirmed the team’s intention to be active in free agency, leveraging their newfound cap space. BriseBois stated, “The hope is that this newfound cap space, our favorable taxation situation, and the opportunity to play with some great players should make us an appealing destination when free agents have to make decisions on where to sign come July 1. The unexpected consequence of this newfound cap space is that a number of teams are now reaching out about players that might be available.”

Jake Guentzel to Tampa Bay Lightning rumors

Acquiring Guentzel’s rights is a strategic move for the Lightning, who are looking to quickly retool their roster following the high-profile exits. Guentzel, a proven scorer, could significantly bolster Tampa Bay’s offensive capabilities. In 67 games between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins last season, he recorded 30 goals and 77 points with a plus-25 rating. After being acquired by Carolina at the trade deadline, Guentzel led the Hurricanes in assists and scoring, posting 25 points and 17 helpers in 17 contests.

As the free agency period approaches, the Lightning’s aggressive approach and strategic planning put them in a strong position to land arguably the biggest name at the forward position. This is not a guarantee that Guentzel won’t test the market, but now Tampa can offer him seven years and match Carolina’s offer in dollars. For Guentzel, signing a similar deal in a tax-free state means he keeps a lot more of the money.

