Lightning Make Cap Space Moves But Won’t Up Offer to Stamkos

In a whirlwind day at the NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning made significant moves to clear cap space. However, despite these trades, General Manager Julien BriseBois confirmed that the team has not increased their offer to captain Steven Stamkos. As a result, Stamkos is set to hit the free-agent market on Monday.

Lightning GM Julien Brisebois said on his zoom with media that Steven Stamkos will likely test free agency despite today’s trades. “As of now, we’ve both agreed to go to July 1,” he said. This according to @NHLdotcom colleague Mike Zeisberger, who is on the zoom. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 29, 2024

BriseBois addressed the media following the trades, providing clarity on the situation with Stamkos. “I met with Don Meehan again this morning following a trade. Don is Steven’s agent. The plan is for Steven to test the free agent market. Our respective positions haven’t changed following today’s trades,” BriseBois stated.

The Lightning’s trades have freed up much-needed cap space, yet BriseBois remains firm on not altering their rumored previous offer of eight years at $24 million. This translates to an annual average value (AAV) of $3 million, a figure that has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts. Many consider this offer too low for a player of Stamkos’s caliber.

Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the player couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract.

BriseBois acknowledged the risks involved with Stamkos testing free agency. “I understand that when you get this close to free agency it can be tempting to see what the market has to offer to you. That was a risk I was taking when I didn’t go to Steven a year early to try to lock him up and get a contract done,” he said. He further emphasized that the team is exploring all options to improve their roster, whether through trades or utilizing the newly available cap space in free agency.

Stamkos Tired of Being Overlooked By Lightning

The decision not to increase the offer may push Stamkos to seek a short-term deal with a higher AAV elsewhere. The consensus feeling is that Stamkos’ is in the right here, having been disrespected by the Lightning one too many times. That the team still isn’t willing to up their offer means they’re happy enough to let a franchise player leave and finish his career elsewhere.

Teams like the Nashville Predators are rumored to be highly interested in acquiring the veteran forward. The Detroit Red Wings are said to be eyeing an offer as well. With free agency looming, Stamkos’s future remains uncertain. The only thing that seems clear now is that Stamkos’ run with Tampa is now over.

