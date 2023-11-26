Might Oilers Look at Bringing Back Former Energy Forward?

There is some chatter coming out of Detroit that forward Klim Kostin got himself in a bit of hot water with the team recently. It’s not clear if he violated a team rule or was late for something, but head coach Derek Lalonde mentioned it subtly in a recent interview. He wouldn’t provide further details and it may be nothing, but the Edmonton Oilers might want to be paying attention. Could a Klim Kostin trade back to Edmonton be an option?

Kostin was a former winger with the Oilers. He joined them in a trade from the St. Louis Blues last season and was an immediate fan favorite. He had the ability to score, but more than that, was physical, had a captivating personality and loved being part of the team. Edmonton wanted to keep him this summer, but his ask was more than the Oilers could afford. Considering their tight salary cap situation, his $2 million payday went to Detroit, where it looks like they are having some personal conduct issues.

Klim Kostin Patrick Maroon fight

According to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, this isn’t exactly new territory for Kostin. The Oilers apparently had similar issues last season, even though it wasn’t something that went public. Leavins pointed out that the former Oiler was a scratch for the Detroit and explained:

Klim Kostin has been in and out of Detroit’s lineup. A lot of people who think the Oilers miss Kostin’s physicality and swagger and are angry he was not retained. However, this most recent time in the Detroit press box was not injury related but a “team standards issue”. Here is where I tell you that Kostin had similar challenges in Edmonton.

Would Kostin Trade Make Sense to Return with the Oilers?

The Oilers would probably love to have Kostin back. And, if the Red Wings were open to trading him, no doubt, Holland would entertain the conversation. Even though he wasn’t a regualr in the lineup, he was an energy guy that the Oilers sorely miss. He could score, play in the top nine, engage and bring his teammates into the fight. The Oilers could use some of that right now.

The issue is certainly cost, as the Oilers don’t have the money to add him. But, if the Red Wings were open to making a hockey trade, they certainly have the cap space. Especially if Detroit is looking at Patrick Kane, any extra dollars they can free up might help them land him.

Could a deal that would see Detroit move Kostin’s $2 million salary to the Oilers for someone like Adam Erne and a late-round pick work? If Detroit retains $250K, Edmonton might be open to it.

Next: Dave Gagner Will Not Be the Oilers Next General Manager