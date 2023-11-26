Oilers’ Goalie Woes Spark Wild Proposals, Including McDavid Trade

Some trade proposals are wild. In fact, some are so wild, the “experts” tend to admit as much as they publish their ideas. However, a recent trade suggestion by veteran journalist Larry Brooks might take the cake. Cautioning his recent post with, “This trade is not going to happen and it never would have happened,” he adds, “It is not a serious proposition even if maybe it should be.”
He goes on to ask which team would have better odds of winning the Stanley Cup if the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers made a blockbuster deal.
** Author’s Note: This trade was suggested by another scribe and is not endorsed nor being written to suggest this is a real trade being discussed between the two teams.
What Was Brook’s Proposed Trade Between the Oilers and Islanders?
As the Oilers find themselves grappling with significant goaltending issues early in the 2023-24 season, there is fervent fan discussion about potential trades that might help. Both Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell have struggled, with Campbell even being demoted to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers have searched for years to find a legit starter. They thought they’d found one in Campbell. They were wrong.
With that in mind, Brooks proposes an outlandish idea. He pitches a trade that would see the Oilers move Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and either Skinner or Calvin Pickard to the New York Islanders. In exchange, Edmonton would get Ilya Sorokin and Mathew Barzal. That’s definitely a blockbuster, even if it’s what most would call a long-shot idea.
Why Would the Oilers Trade McDavid to the Islanders?
While such a trade would undoubtedly address the Oilers’ goaltending concerns, it’s a tough one to swallow. The likelihood of McDavid, the reigning best player in the NHL, getting traded remains close to nil. Meanwhile, the Islanders, despite potentially benefiting from acquiring McDavid, would face a significant blow to their goaltending.
Not to mention, this is a major return for the Islanders. While Sorokin is no joke and would absolutely be Edmonton’s starter, to add Bouchard, and Skinner/Pickard to the deal is huge. And, to only get Barzal back in return would make Oilers’ fans furious. The reality is, if McDavid was ever shopped around by the Oilers, 30 teams would line up to try and acquire him. The packages coming back to Edmonton would far exceed what Brooks is proposing here.
Brooks admits that what he was trying to do with the deal was come close to matching money and cap hits. Beginning next season, the combined cap hit for Barzal and Sorokin will be $17.40 million, reflecting Barzal’s new six-year extension. Simultaneously, McDavid, Bouchard, and Skinner would amass an aggregate cap space of $18 million.
There’s Only One Reason to Consider This…
Brooks writes, “Of course, McDavid might leave Edmonton as a free agent, as well, only the team won’t be receiving Barzal and Sorokin as compensation.” Under those circumstances, then sure… maybe. Edmonton should consider a McDavid trade if he’s told them he’s not staying. That said, he’s not given any indication at this point that he’s leaving and Brooks’ suggestion that Barzal could play 1B to Leon Draisaitl as 1A only works if Draisaitl sticks around. His contract comes up before McDavid’s does.
As it stands, the Oilers are emphasizing patience in their quest for a goaltending upgrade. By no means are they anywhere close to considering a McDavid deal to improve their goaltending situation.
