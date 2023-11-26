Dave Gagner Will Not Be the Oilers Next General Manager

On the recent Saturday Headlines report, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Dave Gagner will not be the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. There was talk this week that Gagner might be on a short list of GM candidates for next season. If the Oilers continued to struggle, maybe even as early as this season, assuming Ken Holland was either fired or resigned. Gagner is not coming in.
Gagner worked with new Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson with the Wasserman Group — the former agency Jackson used to run that repped Connor McDavid — and Gagner is still there. Gagner is also Sam Gagner’s father. Friedman suggested the link made sense and he could see why people were connecting the dots. But, when asked Gagner said any speculation was not true and he wasn’t interested in the job.
If there was a vacancy or the position opened up at the end of the season, Gagner said he would not be pursuing the role. “So scratch his name off the list,” reports Friedman.
One would have to imagine that Gagner is doing pretty well with the Wasserman Group and after taking over Jeff Jackson’s clients, is both busy and the work is quite lucrative. It might take a lot to convince him to leave that gig.
Who Will Be The Next GM?
Depending on how the Oilers fare this season, there is always a chance that Holland re-signs. That said, the belief is that he’ll finish out the final year on his deal and move on. That will mean Edmonton needs to hire a new general manager. Jackson will be responsible for building a team to usher the franchise forward. Some wonder if Paul Coffey is a logical choice, but he’s current serving as an assistant coach, working with the defense.
