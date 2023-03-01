Kings Reportedly Trading Quick & a 1st for Gavrikov and Korpisalo

In a trade that was being reported late into the evening on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets have apparently pulled off a whopper of a deal. The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for veteran netminder Jonathan Quick and a first-round draft pick. There are maybe other pieces involved and neither team has officially announced the contract, but the deal has sent shockwaves through the entire Kings’ roster.

With LA/CLB working on a Korpisalo/Gavrikov deal, word is one of the pieces in return will be Jonathan Quick. Loved watching him during his fantastic run with the Kings, backbone of their two Stanley Cup championships. A first-round pick will also be involved. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2023

That the Kings elected to move Quick in the final season of his 10-year contract and with the player clearly not interested in leaving the only team he’s ever played for, there are players in LA having a hard time wrapping their heads around this decision by the organization. While he is a pending unrestricted free agent and perhaps the Kings feel they can sign Korpisalo to a new deal, there is a chance the Kings gave up a franchise legend a first-round pick for two rentals. Gavrikov is a pending UFA on a $2.8-million cap hit. He’s not going to give the Kings much in the way of offense but he should provide the team with a defensive boost as he has 89 blocked shots, 56 hits, 19 takeaways, and only 14 giveaways in 2022-23.

As per Frank Seravalli, “To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I’m told, is “an understatement.” The entire Kings team was a bit down after the game, a win, and you could understandably see it in Anze Kopitar’s face after a four-goal night. Tough deal, Kings trading a franchise legend.”

David Pagnotta is reporting there is no extension coming with Gavrikov as part of this trade as the defenseman has made it clear he wants to test free agency in the offseason.

Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup champion that will leave the franchise as the club’s all-time regular season leader in games (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57).

