Avalanche Trade For Lars Eller From the Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche added some more forward depth in a trade on Wednesday. A team that should be among the top contenders in the Western Conference just got a bit better as they traded for Lars Eller of the Washington Capitals, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Eller is in the last season of a five-year, $17.5 million contract. He carries a cap hit of $3.5 million and is pending UFA at the end of the season.
Eller has seven goals and 16 points through 60 appearances in 2022-23. His production is down from when he was a key part of the Capitals’ playoff run in 2018, but he’ll come to Colorado as a bottom-six option that won’t need to produce offensively as much as he’ll be counted on for his well-rounded game. He’ll be an excellent third-line center for the team, but the Avs could still use someone in their top six.
Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 13) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller has 364 points (160 goals, 204 assists) in 930 regular-season games with the Capitals, Montreal Canadiens and Blues, and 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
That the Capitals were able to secure a second-round pick in exchange is not a bad return.
Next: Big NHL Names Still Available Despite Early Trade Deadline Action
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 week ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
Pingback: Dylan Larkin Signs 8-Year Extension with Red Wings