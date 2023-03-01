Avalanche Trade For Lars Eller From the Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche added some more forward depth in a trade on Wednesday. A team that should be among the top contenders in the Western Conference just got a bit better as they traded for Lars Eller of the Washington Capitals, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Eller is in the last season of a five-year, $17.5 million contract. He carries a cap hit of $3.5 million and is pending UFA at the end of the season.

We have acquired Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/lYdoQHoqti — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 1, 2023

Eller has seven goals and 16 points through 60 appearances in 2022-23. His production is down from when he was a key part of the Capitals’ playoff run in 2018, but he’ll come to Colorado as a bottom-six option that won’t need to produce offensively as much as he’ll be counted on for his well-rounded game. He’ll be an excellent third-line center for the team, but the Avs could still use someone in their top six.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 13) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller has 364 points (160 goals, 204 assists) in 930 regular-season games with the Capitals, Montreal Canadiens and Blues, and 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

That the Capitals were able to secure a second-round pick in exchange is not a bad return.

