What to Make Of Fact Jakob Chychrun Hasn’t Been Traded Yet

The fact that almost every major blue line name has come off of the trade bait board except for Jakob Chychrun is astonishing. When you consider the defenseman was pulled from the lineup by the Arizona Coyotes sooner than any other player was pulled from their respective roster for trade-related reasons, that the Yotes haven’t found a home for him — a super-talented player who is actively seeking a trade — can only mean one thing: the Coyotes have misread the market.
There is still time before the NHL Trade Deadline comes to a close on Friday, but more and more, there’s a sense a Chycrhun deal might not actually get done. Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN Insider Trading that the deal between the Oilers and Arizona fell apart for Chychrun and they focused in on Mattias Ekholm. The Los Angeles Kings were serious about things before they shifted gears and set their sights on Vladislav Gavrikov. The recurring theme is that the Coyotes are talking with teams that need a defenseman, but everyone is walking away. Now that most of the big names are gone, will the appetite to spend big to get the player and the market for Chychrun improve? The Coyotes seem to be hoping for that, otherwise, LeBrun reports GM Bill Armstrong is comfortable with keeping Chychrun and exploring a trade again in the summertime.
Dreger writes, “Bill Armstrong is back to the drawing board working on landing spots for Chychrun.” He also notes that “teams are hoping for a price drop on the 24-year-old blueliner as the deadline nears.” The NHL insider says the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets remain interested, while the Ottawa Senators will keep tabs on things, as they’ve done all season. David Pagnotta writes that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues remain in the mix for Chychrun.
Did the Coyotes Misread the Market?
It’s not yet known if Armstrong overvalued what Chychrun — a gifted offensive player — would be worth on the trade market. The next few days will tell that story. If teams who missed out on Ekholm, Gavrikov, or Rasmus Sandin, and others choose not to step up and acquire Chychrun, the Coyotes will have to reevaluate their position before the draft. But, if a club does step up in the next 48 hours and give up two firsts and more to get the final big name available, the Coyotes will have been right this whole time, and the patient approach was the correct one.
At this point, one has to think the Blue Jackets are the new favorites, especially after moving Gavrikov.
