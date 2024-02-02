Kings Fire Head Coach Todd McLellan, Promote Jim Hiller

The LA Kings have relieved Todd McLellan of his duties and named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to a report by the team on Friday. In a statement released by Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake, they note:

“We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization. He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time.”

The announcement comes as the Kings struggle to find their footing this season. Jim Hiller has been appointed as the interim head coach as the organization looks to chart a new course. He brings plenty of experience as an assistant coach, having served in that capacity over the previous eight seasons with the New York Islanders (2019-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19) and Detroit Red Wings (2014-15).

This decision marks the 13th head coaching change in the NHL since the conclusion of the previous season. The league has witnessed a wave of transformations, with notable teams like the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets (twice), Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, and the New York Islanders all making coaching adjustments.

The Kings’ decision to part ways with McLellan reflects the competitive nature of the NHL and the constant pursuit of success. More than that, it shows how unhappy the Kings are with their recent struggles. A

