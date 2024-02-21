Flames Among Five Teams Interested In Senators’ Jakob Chychrun

With the 2024 Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, several names have been popping up in trade rumors recently. Chris Tanev, Jake Guentzel, Jacob Markstrom, and Noah Hanifin are the biggest names available heading into the March 8th deadline. Still, Ottawa Senators’ defender Jakob Chychrun has reportedly been gaining interest from around the league recently. This includes some tire kicking from the Calgary Flames.
The Flames, Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues are five teams that have all been linked to Chychrun this season, according to a report from The Fourth Period. All five teams are fringe playoff teams who could look to bolster their lineup if they find themselves in a position to compete come the trade deadline.
Chychrun a Solid Option for Flames and Others
Chychrun is a 25-year-old defender from Boca Raton, Florida, USA, who was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 16th overall. He spent all of his NHL career there until he was traded in a dramatic situation last season. The organization knew he was going. Chycrun knew he was on his way out. Every team knew he was available. He sat… and sat… and sat… Finally dealt to the Senators — the team frequently rumored as the frontrunner — he could be on the move again.
This season with the Senators, he has scored nine goals and added 21 assists for 30 points through 53 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 71 goals and added 134 assists for 205 points through 438 games.
Chychrun has proven himself to be a solid option for the Senators since they acquired him from the Coyotes. His two-way game is solid, and he has plenty of confidence with the puck on his stick. Since his trade from the Yotes, Chychrun hasn’t been able to explode the way many fans expected him to. That said, trade rumors are as much about the team being a disappointment as it is about his play.
All five of these teams have the assets to make a deal work, and I would assume a second-round pick and an NHL-ready player in return would be just enough to make the Senators agree to the deal. Chychrun hasn’t made it public that he wants a trade nor have there been any indications the Senators are actively shopping him. Still, it would make sense if he gets moved before the 2024 deadline.
